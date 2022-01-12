Telstra offers free 12 month subscriptions to Disney+

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Jdjuancimail

Streaming services are tantalising to entertainment buffs, so when they come for free, life is sweet. Telstra is the latest telco enticing customers with just such an offer, today announcing that customers can get a whole 12 months of Disney+ viewing (valued at AU$119.99) for nada - with a few conditions, of course. 

To land the deal, Telstra wants customers to sign up to an eligible Telstra plan between January 11 and March 28 2022 and be a new or returning Disney+ subscriber. Both Telstra Mobile plans and Telstra Home Internet plans are included in the promotion. Telstra's eligible mobile plans include the company's $65 and $85 mobile plans, while customers who sign up to any Telstra Home Internet plan above $95 (including nbn50, nbn100 and nbn250 speed tiers) will be eligible for the offer. 

Upon signing up to one of these plans, either online or in-store, Telstra says it will then send customers an SMS with a link to a Disney+ offers page, after which customers will then need to log into the Telstra Offers Hub website with their Telstra ID and password to redeem their Disney+ service. 

Customers will then be able to access their Disney+ subscription and watch shows like Grey's Anatomy, Family Guy, the entire Alien and Die Hard collections and the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, wherever Disney+ subscriptions are usually accessed - that is, on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or on their Telstra TV.

Customers will need to redeem their service by May 31 2022. After the 12 months is up, the subscription fees will revert to the Disney+ service's normal monthly tariff, unless subscribers cancel their service. For more information about the offer, visit Telstra

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Telstramobile plans

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?