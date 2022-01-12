Telstra offers free 12 month subscriptions to Disney+

Credit: Dreamstime: Jdjuancimail

Streaming services are tantalising to entertainment buffs, so when they come for free, life is sweet. Telstra is the latest telco enticing customers with just such an offer, today announcing that customers can get a whole 12 months of Disney+ viewing (valued at AU$119.99) for nada - with a few conditions, of course.

To land the deal, Telstra wants customers to sign up to an eligible Telstra plan between January 11 and March 28 2022 and be a new or returning Disney+ subscriber. Both Telstra Mobile plans and Telstra Home Internet plans are included in the promotion. Telstra's eligible mobile plans include the company's $65 and $85 mobile plans, while customers who sign up to any Telstra Home Internet plan above $95 (including nbn50, nbn100 and nbn250 speed tiers) will be eligible for the offer.

Upon signing up to one of these plans, either online or in-store, Telstra says it will then send customers an SMS with a link to a Disney+ offers page, after which customers will then need to log into the Telstra Offers Hub website with their Telstra ID and password to redeem their Disney+ service.

Customers will then be able to access their Disney+ subscription and watch shows like Grey's Anatomy, Family Guy, the entire Alien and Die Hard collections and the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, wherever Disney+ subscriptions are usually accessed - that is, on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or on their Telstra TV.

Customers will need to redeem their service by May 31 2022. After the 12 months is up, the subscription fees will revert to the Disney+ service's normal monthly tariff, unless subscribers cancel their service. For more information about the offer, visit Telstra.