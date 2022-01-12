Intel crowns a new PC chief

Michelle Johnston Holthaus will lead Intel's Client Computing Group as Gregory Bryant departs.

(PC World (US online))

Credit: Intel

Intel has named Michelle Johnston Holthaus, the current executive vice president of its Sales, Marketing, and Communications Group, as the new head of its Client Computing Group (CCG), which includes Intel's Core processor line.

Gregory GB Bryant, who currently heads Intel's CCG, will leave at the end of January for another opportunity, Intel said.

Holthaus has been the head of Intel's sales and marketing group since 2017 and previously led all of Intel's CCG sales. In her new role, Holthaus will be responsible for all aspects of running and growing the client business, including strategy, financial performance and product development for the full portfolio of client technologies and platforms designed to enable exceptional personal computing experiences, Intel said in a statement.

"Michelle's track record of success driving global sales and revenue for the last five years, combined with her profound understanding of the client computing business and trusted relationships across the entire industry, make her a natural choice to lead our largest business," said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel.

"Michelle is a proven leader who embodies Intel's values, and I look forward to partnering with her in this new capacity as we drive innovation and unquestioned product leadership across the client business," he said.

Holthaus has worked at Intel for 25 years, joining in 1996. She previously led the Microsoft global account team, managed channel products, and ran central marketing and operations for the PC client group and management of the reseller product group.

Bryant is a 30-year veteran at Intel, who began his Intel tenure in 1992. Bryant hasn't said what his next venture will be. Gelsinger noted that, under Bryant, Intel's CCG group has enjoyed five straight years of growth. CCG includes the Core processor, the related Arc graphics chip, memory, and all commercial, desktop, and mobile initiatives. (Intel's Xeon processors fall under the Data Center Group.)

Holthaus will transition to her new role over the coming months as a search for the new leader of Intel's sales, marketing and communications organisation begins. Intel also said that David Zinsner has been appointed as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 17, 2022.

Tags intelprocessors

PC World (US online)
