The Full Nerd Special Episode: AMD talks V-Cache, Ryzen 6000, and AM5

AMD joins the Full Nerd crew to talk CES 2022 announcements.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by AMD's Frank Azor and Robert Hallock to talk Ryzen 7 with V-Cache, DDR5 supplies, and whether Ryzen 6000 can take on Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake.

AMD dropped the kitchen sink on us at CES 2022, announcing everything from Ryzen 6000 laptop CPUs and V-Cache Ryzen to a new budget GPU, 200 new AMD-based laptops, and even Zen 4 and AM5. With so much to absorb, the Full Nerd crew got to dive into details of why Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the only chip for V-Cache and whether a 16-core Ryzen 9 V-Cache chip makes sense.

AMD also offers perspective on why it was so hard to find an AMD Ryzen CPU paired with the very best GeForce GPUs last year and if that will change this year finally.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd Special Edition: AMD on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you're there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We're also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd merch! We just rolled out some new designs so you can proudly proclaim that you're a friend of the show, or your love of 19Ã—10 gaming. (If you know, you know.)

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we'll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd's Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?