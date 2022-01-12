New Thunderbolt dock connects three 4K displays, with a catch

The maker of our favorite Thunderbolt bolt ups its game.

(PC World) on

Plugable leads our list of the best Thunderbolt docks for your laptop precisely because the company focuses on the most important element: the display connectivity, with two 4K displays. But at CES, the company has upped its game: now there's three!

The US$219 Plugable UD-6950PDZ (currently unavailable in Australia and New Zealand - check Amazon) includes support for three 4K monitors, not just two. And in the spirit of Plugable docks, the company doesn't make you choose between DisplayPort and HDMI connections: the UD-6950PDZ includes three of both.

The dock works with a standard USB-C connector on your laptop, but you'll need an available Thunderbolt port (with Thunderbolt 4 preferred) to enable the full benefits. Unfortunately, the dock's specifications hide a few gotchas, and answer the question of whether a Thunderbolt dock can accommodate three 4K displays. The answer? Yes, sort of.

Specifically, the UD-6950PDZ includes a pair of DisplayPort 1.2/HDMI 2.0 ports on the rear, which can output 3840×2160 video at 60Hz—the 4K60 output that's expected of Thunderbolt docks. But the third port is HDMI 1.4/DisplayPort 2.0, and is limited to 3840×2160 resolution at 30Hz, instead. To be fair, 30Hz is acceptable for a secondary display used for static content like email or messaging apps, but staring at a 30Hz display for a prolonged period can strain your eyes.

But there's another gotcha, too. Neither of the 60Hz DisplayPort/HDMI ports supports HDCP, which enables protected content (a Blu-ray disc, or Netflix, or Amazon Prime) to actually display on the screen. HDCP is listed as host dependent on the 30Hz port, instead. Simply put, you're trading off a third display for limits on its frame rate and an overall restriction on HDCP playback. (To be fair, you'll almost certainly be able to play back protected content on the laptop itself.)

Otherwise, though, there's a lot to like with the UDZ-6950PDZ. The Thunderbolt connection back to the host can support 60W of power, covering a wide range of mainstream and thin-and-light devices. The dock also supports six USB-A ports (all at 5Gbps, with two to the front and four on the rear). If there's any other weakness, it's that there's no USB-C output of any kind, so you won't be able to add a USB-C dongle if you suddenly need an SD card slot, for example.

Plugable will ship the dock later this quarter, Plugable said.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Thunderbolt dock

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?