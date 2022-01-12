This Lenovo ThinkBook laptop has two screens and it’s blowing our minds

Lenovo reveals its new ThinkBook line to the awaiting public.

You know what's better than one display? Two displays. That's right. Lenovo added an additional screen to its new ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 and we can't stop talking about it over here at PCWorld. It's a cool bit of hardware that makes multitasking a whole lot easier. The main display is 17.3-inches with a pixel-packed 3072-by-1440 resolution (plus a refresh rate of 120Hz) and the secondary display is 8-inches with a 800-by-1280 resolution.

Read on to learn more about the laptop's internals, how the secondary screen is used, availability, other ThinkBook laptops, and much more.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is a powerful machine designed with both productivity and efficiency in mind. The laptop will have the latest 12th-gen Intel Core H-Series processor and up to 2TB of SSD storage. That's nothing to sneeze at. There's also a smart power button with an integrated fingerprint reader, a privacy shutter for the webcam, a glass trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and an included stylus.

But let's talk about the second screen for a minute, though, as it's rather unusual. The idea is that the second screen helps free up space on the main display. For example, apps like Microsoft Edge or Outlook will appear on the second screen for easy access. By the way, the smaller screen is made of glass and is touch-enabled. It's pretty nifty if you ask me. Honestly? It looks like it could be a fantastic tool for business professionals looking to get some serious work done.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will be available in May 2022 with a starting price of $1,399.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 and more

Weighing a little over two pounds, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 is remarkably lightweight and clearly designed for people who are always on-the-go. The laptop will include the latest Intel 12th-gen Core-U Series processors, a 56Whr battery, and a 13.3-inch 16:10 display. There's also a unique, optional charging mat that sits to the side of the laptop. It's capable of delivering 65W wireless charging. The ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 and the charging mat will launch in April 2022. The laptop has a starting price of $1,099 and the charging mat will cost $199.99. This laptop comes in either storm gray or cloud gray.

But that's not it for new ThinkBooks. Whether you need something for productivity purposes or something with high performance, the ThinkBook 14 and 16 Gen 4+ laptops will have multiple configurations for different types of people. Compared to the previous generation, these laptops have a slimmer design and are more portable as a result. The displays are bigger, too. The screen options include a 90Hz 14-inch panel with a resolution of 2880-by-1800, and a 120Hz 16-inch panel with a resolution of 2560-by-1600. The touchpad is also larger and made of glass.

The ThinkBook 14 and 16 Gen 4 + will both be available in April 2022. The ThinkBook 14 has a starting price of $839 and the ThinkBook 16 has a starting price of $859.

