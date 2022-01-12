Nvidia promises insanely fast 360Hz 1440p eSports monitors

The new high-res, high-speed displays will be available later this year

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Nvidia has been touting the advantages of incredibly fast displays for a while now, showing off the way that 360Hz panels (showing six times the frames of a standard monitor) can enhance performance for eSports gaming. But those monitors make a sacrifice in resolution: 1080p, something that feels a little stifling when every TV on the Walmart shelf has four times that many pixels. At CES 2022, Nvidia announced a breakthrough for these high-speed monitors, a bump up to 1440p (2560Ã—1440) resolution.

Nvidia says that this next generation of 27-inch, 1440p panels can enhance the experience of eSports athletes with up to a 3% improvement in aiming due to the extra resolution. Naturally, these 360hz monitors also benefit from the usual Nvidia bells and whistles, including G-Sync to prevent screen tearing and a built-in performance overlay to show framer per second and latency with a keyboard shortcut, which Nvidia calls its Reflex Analyzer.

For games that are more visually intense and can't hit 360 frames per second at 1440p, some of these monitors will include a dual-format mode, showing old-fashioned 1080p resolution at 25 inches of physical space on the panel. This leaves pretty sizeable virtual bezels around the screen, but if you absolutely can't live without that extra speed, it's an impressive option.

The new class of 27-inch, 1440p, 360Hz monitors will begin to appear on the market later this year. Nvidia says it has partnerships lined up with AOC, MSI, Asus, and ViewSonic. What about pricing? If you have to ask, you're clearly not hardcore enough.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?