Best Aussie Boxing Day tech deals in 2021

If you've held out buying your tech for the Boxing Day sales, you won't be disappointed with substantial price reductions across product categories at major retailers. Brands like Microsoft and Dell have big discounts on laptops and tablets. You'll also find some of the newest Xbox and Nintendo Switch games on sale from Amazon and Microsoft, and price drops on gaming gear from Razer.

Which retailers have Boxing Day deals?

Standout deals

Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop

From: Dell

Was: AU$4,499

Now: AU$3,599 (AU$900 off)

With a zippy Intel 11th-gen Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM this system has what it needs to tackle the most demanding games. 1TB SSD provides plenty of space for a large game library. Its 15.6-inch FHD display features a 360Hz refresh rate that should produce especially smooth visuals.

See the Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop at Dell.

Nintendo Switch Lite Console

From: Catch

Was: AU$319

Now: AU$299 (AU$20 off).

Light and sleek, this portable addition to the Nintendo Switch family is ideal for travelling, or on trips away. The controllers are built into the system so you don't have to worry about finding or attaching them. Play your favourite Switch games solo, online or link up with up to eight friends to play multiplayer.

See the Nintendo Switch Lite Console at Catch.

Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED Smart TV

From: The Good Guys

Was: AU$1,695

Now: AU$1,495 (AU$200 off)

The New Year is a great time to display some art on your wall with Samsung's The Frame lifestyle TV, especially at this special Boxing Day price. The Frame does everything a smart TV does but also doubles as a digital art display for the creatively minded.

See the Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED Smart TV at The Good Guys.

Gigabyte Aorus 31.5-inch 144Hz 4K UHD gaming monitor

From: Mwave

Was: AU$1,599

Now: AU$1,299 (AU$300 off)

To fully experience what the latest AAA games have to offer, you'll need a 4K monitor. This option from Gigabyte comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for a fluid gaming experience. It's also equipped with the latest HDMI 2.1.

See the Gigabyte Aorus 31.5-inch gaming monitor at Mwave.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

From: JB Hi-Fi

Was: AU$449

Now: AU$199 (AU$250 off)

This watch is as much a wellness aid as it is a fashion accessory. It tracks sports like running, cycling and rowing to cover your workout needs and also your heart's rhythm and blood pressure, and you can sync your watch face to your outfit by snapping a photo.

See the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 at JB Hi-Fi.

New Apple AirPods Pro

From: Amazon

Was: AU$399

Now: AU$366 (AU$33 off)

Apple's AirPod Pro earbuds block out ambient noise with Active Noise Cancellation technology so that you can focus on what counts - your sound. They also feature spatial audio technology that places the sound all around you for a more immersive listening experience.

See the New Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

From: Amazon

Was: AU$399.95

Now: AU$296 (AU$103.95 off)

Bose says their QuietComfort earbuds were engineered to be quieter than competitor brands. As such, they've been the go-to for music lovers wanting high-fidelity sound with noise cancelling capability. At this Boxing Day sale price, these earbuds amount to a bargain buy late Christmas present.

See the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds at Amazon.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i Earbuds

From Huawei

Was: AU$159

Now: AU$79 (AU$80 off)

On their release this year, these earbuds were the most affordable True wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ACN) available, and yet you could easily mistake them for a AU$300 pair. They feature 10 hours of continuous playback, a comfortable fit and a cool pebble-shaped charging case. Read our full review of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i.

See the Huawei FreeBuds 4i at Amazon.

LG OLED 55-inch Smart TV

From: Bing Lee

Was: AU$2,795

Now: AU$2,140 (AU$655 off)

This generously-sized display features a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It's powered by LG's latest powerful Alpha 9 Gen4 AI 4K processor for improved visuals over its predecessors. While the TV's resolution will spoil you for image quality while watching your favourite TV shows, G-Sync compatibility also makes it ideal for gaming.

See the LG OLED 55-Inch Smart TV at Bing Lee.

Dell 31.5-inch Curved 4K UHD monitor

Was: AU$829

Now: AU$538.86 (AU$290.15 off)

This monitor features a three-sided ultra-thin bezel design and curved 1800R screen that's meant to expand your field of view and provide wrap-around viewing experience. The display's UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution promises a high level of detail both for gaming and watching videos.

See the Dell 31.5-inch Curved 4K UHD monitor at Dell.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 (256GB)

From: Amazon

Was: AU$1,599

Now: AU$1,099 (AU$500 off)

$500 off the price of Samsung's latest flipable smartphone is an exceptional deal, making this higher storage capacity option of the device only AU$100 more than the 128GB option. If you're looking for a smartphone with premium features and a unique folding display, this has got to be it.

See the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 (256GB) at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB)

From: Amazon

Was: AU$999

Now: AU$799 (AU$200 off)

This Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S20 sports 5G capability and comes with a gorgeous 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. With a snappy Snapdragon 865 processor powering the handset, it should do just about everything you need it to. It comes with a 2 year manufacturer warranty.

See the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G (128GB) at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Games reduced on Amazon

Titles like Just Dance 2022, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mario Kart Deluxe for Nintendo Switch are now available at special Boxing Day reduced prices.

Browse the selection of Nintendo Switch Boxing Day specials at Amazon.

Prices slashed on XBox Games at Microsoft

Microsoft has slashed the prices of games like Forza Horizon 5, Battlefield 2042 and Far Cry 6. You'll find deals ranging from 20 percent to 55 percent off.

Browse Microsoft's XBox gaming deals.