BIOS updates are bricking some Dell and Alienware PCs

Maybe hold off on clicking that update button

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

As users, we're generally conditioned to implicitly trust software and updates that come from the people who make our computers. But those people are also, well, people, and sometimes make mistakes. Such appears to be the case for a growing number of laptops and desktops made by Dell, and at least some sold under its Alienware sub-brand. Recent BIOS updates for some Inspiron, Latitude, and Aurora computers are causing them to boot into blue screens.

As chronicled appropriately by Bleeping Computer, Dell customer forums and Reddit threads are filling up with complaints from owners of Lattitude 5320 and 5520 laptops (BIOS version 1.14.3), Inspiron 5680 desktops (BIOS version 2.8.0), and the Aurora R8 desktop series (BIOS version 1.0.18). Upon applying the associated updates, users report that the computers will boot to a blue screen and then immediately shut down again. Some others are getting Time-of-day not set error messages, followed by shutdown with any input.

A few users have reported success by downgrading their BIOS to the previous version, but that's a tricky process that's beyond the comfort zone of the typical laptop or desktop buyer, and it isn't working for everyone. The process also requires the internal battery to be removed and a power button sequence on the Lattitude laptops.

We've contacted representatives for Dell and are awaiting a reply on these issues.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?