Here’s why you can’t buy DDR5 memory, and won’t anytime soon

A major CEO says that demand for DDR5 modules will exceed supply for at least another six months.

(PC World (US online)) on

At the moment graphics cards are the real crunch factor for anyone trying to build a new, powerful PC. But with the release of 12th-gen Intel processors, and the accompanying motherboards they're paired with, there's now another hard-to-find PC component on the market. New, ultra-fast DDR5 memory modules are thin on the ground and seeing their prices jacked up by resellers. According to a major manufacturer, this state of affairs will last well into 2022.

The supply problem isn't with the memory chips themselves, but rather some of the more advanced components that go into the design of DDR5 modules. With more of the essential hardware like power management circuits moved from the motherboard to the module in the DDR5 spec, finding those components to create the new designs has become much more difficult. According to the CEO from Micron (as quoted by Tom's Hardware), one of the industry's largest supplies of computer memory, demand for DDR5 is significantly exceeding supply and will continue to do so until at least the second half of 2022. And of course, that's on top of a significant price premium for the new hardware.

So it's a bad time to build a PC and hunt for your own components, at least if you value both your time and your money. If you're desperate, you have a few options. You can always buy a pre-built computer: suppliers tend to prioritize hardware for large-scale industrial customers, and at the moment there's no real price markup for buying a gaming PC from Dell, HP, iBuyPower, et cetera.

Alternately, you can go with a 12th-gen Intel motherboard that uses DDR4 memory â€” the spec is backwards-compatible with the older design. Be aware that this is an either-or decision: you can't buy a motherboard that's compatible with both DDR4 and DDR5, so that may hamper your future upgrade options.

Or of course, you can wait for brighter days to build a new PC. You'll certainly be in plentiful company.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?