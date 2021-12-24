The beauty of boutique: Watch us unbox a tricked-out Falcon Northwest Talon PC

body>

Where do Gabe Newell, Tim Sweeney, and Richard Garriott buy PCs from? Falcon Northwestâ€”the company that's been credited with creating the first gaming PC back in the 1990s.

To see what the hype is about, we got to unbox a Falcon Northwest Talon PC based off of Intel's new 12th-gen Core i9-12900K. Most people probably aren't going to buy a PC with full Intel regalia on it, but the Talon gives you an idea of the external customization you can get when you order from a boutique PC vendor. If you're wondering what boutique means when it comes to custom PCs, you can get a glimpse of it from our unboxing video below. This is one badass build.