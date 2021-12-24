This USB ‘dead man’s switch’ locks down (or kills) snatched laptops

The magnetic breakaway cable can wipe a storage drive the second a laptop is stolen.

(PC World (US online)) on

If you're working with sensitive information, there's no such thing as too much electronic security. Such is the thinking behind BusKill, a project that incorporates some seriously hardcore security into a magnetic breakaway cable. Typical users might set it to simply lock a laptop if the cable connection is broken, indicating a laptop has been hastily snatched. But it's also possible to set it to completely wipe the machine's storage drive the second the cable loses connection.

To be fair, that is the most extreme implementation of BusKill. TechCrunch reports that the full drive option is only available via the paired software on Linux. On Windows and MacOS, the application can only lock your PC. Future options might let it automatically shut down, which would put one more layer of encrypted protection between would-be data thieves and their prize.

BusKill began as an open-source Linux project, with users needing to build their own magnetic break-away cables (similar to the Magsafe charging cables seen on Macbooks). But after the project became immensely popular, a Crowd Supply project created an all-in-one package that included the custom hardware and software to implement the security tool. A USB-A port and a downloaded app are all you need, and helpfully, users can activate or deactivate the security features with the push of a button.

Buskill security device attached to belt loop A recommended use case for BusKill.

BusKill

The project is designed for people who are handling sensitive info and might be the target of coordinated espionage, like journalists, activists, and crypto-traders. But just because you're paranoid doesn't mean someone's not out to get you, and anyone security-conscious can order a BusKill unit for $49-$99, depending on extras. Just take my tip and don't use it anywhere near cats, or dogs, or children, or even adults who are less than graceful. One errant tug might cause you a whole lot of grief.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?