3 free compression tools for easy file zipping

WinZip and WinRAR are great, but if you'd rather hang on to your $30, check out these free alternatives.

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Flynt

Cloud drive services like Google Drive and OneDrive are handy and all, but sometimes you just need to wrap up a few files to send out in an email. Conversely, you'll sometimes come across those ZIP and RAR files that you need to open up for yourself. In either case, a data-compression tool can help you out. We know of three free capable compression tools for your file zipping and unzipping needs. It's worth noting that Windows itself offers native compression and unzipping capabilities via the right-click context menu, but the functionality is very basic.

7-Zip

Easily one of the most popular free file-archiving tools out there, 7-Zip is an open-source utility that's been available and updated since 1999. It introduced its own archive format, 7z, which comes with impressive compression capability. Additionally, 7-Zip can compress files into other popular formats, including ZIP and TAR, while also being able to read/extract files from even more file types, such as EXT, RAR, and XAR.

7-Zip

Kevin Casper/IDG

7-Zip also includes encryption capabilities, a very simple user interface in Windows, file management abilities, Windows shell (right-click) menu integrations, support for over 80 languages, and is available in command line versions for Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

PeaZip

Another popular, open-source archiving solution, PeaZip brings a more user-friendly interface on both Windows and Linux environments, more like what you'd find with Windows Explorer or some commercial archivers.

PeaZip

Kevin Casper/IDG

PeaZip supports a similarly large list of file formats, including the above 7-Zip's 7z file format. Additionally, PeaZip offers even more encryption options, hashing tools, and other security features such as secure deletion and two-factor authentication using passwords and key files.

BandiZip

BandiZip comes as both a free and paid piece of software. While other compression tools tend center their file management interfaces, BandiZip is a bit more purpose-built for creating and managing archives, giving a clear instruction for every step along the way.

Bandizip

Kevin Casper/IDG

In terms of its free product, BandiZip has a comfortable user interface, some Windows shell integration, and is well-regarded for its speed at compressing larger archives. It offers much of what 7-Zip and PeaZip do, but some of the features require a paid license to access. If you're looking to do a lot of compression work for particularly large and/or complex archives, it's worth looking into BandiZip to see if it could aid your projects.

Bottom line

While Windows' integrated compression functionality is better than ever, it's still worth having a dedicated compression tool so you have a greater breadth of support and functionality when the situation calls for it. And given there are three free worthwhile options, there should be nothing stopping you from being prepared.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags winzipWinRAR

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Kevin Casper

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?