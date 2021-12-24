Burning money: Three-story cryptocurrency farm destroyed in fire

It's okay to laugh, no one was hurt

(PC World) on

There are a lot of factors at play in the current shortage of graphics cards: higher demand for PC upgrades, a manufacturing crunch, scalpers inflating secondary markets. But perhaps none are more reviled by gamers than cryptocurrency miners, who repurpose devices previously used for entertainment to try and spin electricity into speculative cryptographic gold. Last week gamers got to revel in a bit of schadenfreude, as a suspected crypto mining farm in Thailand burst into flames.

No one was in the building when the three-story data center in Chiang Mai caught fire on December 3rd and the blaze was quickly contained by firefighters before it could spread to nearby structures. But, according to ChiangMaiCityLife.com, 72 servers were destroyed in the fire, hardware worth an estimated two million baht (approximately $60,000).

While the initial news report does not identify the servers specifically as crypto mining computers, eagle-eyed internet users noticed that the burned-out husks of the servers in one photo appear to be a mix of purpose-built ASIC miners and GPU-based mining rigs. It isn't clear what started the fire, though dozens of servers in close proximity, crunching numbers and generating massive amounts of heat in search of commoditized pseudo-currency, are probably high on the list of suspects.

Cryptocurrency mining uses high-powered computer equipment to both validate the transactions of existing coins and generate new ones in a decentralized system that relies on cryptography instead of conventional economic institutions. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are often criticized as merely commoditized means of storing wealth instead of viable alternatives to existing currency systems and the massive amounts of electricity needed to keep these systems running and generating speculative value is becoming an ecological nightmare.

Let this be a lesson to gamers and crypto miners everywhere. Proper ventilation and cooling is essential for your computer's performance and the continued safety of whatever building it happens to be in.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?