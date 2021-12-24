Top Excel experts will battle it out in an esports-like competition this weekend

Move over, League of Legends. Does anyone even care about Overwatch? No, the real future of esports is spreadsheets and Microsoft Excel. Don't believe us? Then tune in to ESPN3 or YouTube this weekend to find out.



No, this isn't a joke. The Financial Modeling World Cup will be held this weekend entirely in Microsoft Excel. And the finals (the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final match) will all be broadcast live as they happen at 9 AM PT. Everyone's playing for a total prize of $10,000 — funded by Microsoft, of course.

The FMWC consists of 128 participants from each region of the world — Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, North America and South/Latin America. The qualification round began on Nov. 13, moved through various stages in December, and will finish up on Saturday. Many of the prior sessions were recorded such as the American competition on Dec. 4.

The FMWC takes place every year, pitting the world's top financial modelers against each other. Yes, there's even a ranking system. Diarmuid Early of Early Days Consulting is listed as the top modeler of the FMWC leaderboard with 11,700 points, just above Thinkmatrix employee Anup Agarwal. Naturally, the leaderboard is formatted as a spreadsheet.

Each round consists of case studies which are provided to the contestants at the time of the event. According to FMWC rules, each case study consists of a problem that's between 1 and 5 pages long with a list of questions that the contestants need to solve. To move up in the game, each contestant needs to fully answer the questions as well as produce and submit financial models… in a spreadsheet.

At least in the early rounds of the World Cup, the tone felt very much like a typical esports competition — introductions of the players (who took the competition very seriously) as well as the sort of jovial, collaborative commentary from known community members. That included Bill Jelen, a Microsoft MVP who goes by Mr. Excel.

Nerdy, sure, but it was also surprisingly fascinating to watch professional Excel gurus deconstruct and solve a problem from scratch. You can watch the finals at this YouTube link or on the stream below.