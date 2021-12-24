Microsoft offers Office pirates a sweet deal

Office pirates started finding something new in their software: An enticingly huge discount on a Microsoft 365 subscription.

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime

Conventionally, software makers are supposed to be against piracy. But even the most lawful-good of them understand a basic principle: If someone can't afford to buy something from you, they won't, whether or not they get it at a cheaper price somewhere else. 

Microsoft seems to have realised this, as it's sending discounted offerings to some users of its Office program suite which are using it in, ahem, less than legitimate ways.

Ghacks noticed that at least a few people using a pirated version of Office were getting a message in the software tempting them with a 50 per cent discount on a Microsoft 365 subscription, which includes all the major Office apps. 

The promotional page users were sent to also includes a lot of warnings on the dangers and general naughtiness of software piracy, but it also includes a sweet discount on a year of service. Notably, the discount was only for Microsoft 365, and not the pricey stand-alone version of Office 2021 which is the more natural target for software pirates. 

While Microsoft 365 is US$10 a month for one user, Office Home Business (and its perpetual use license) is a pricey US$250 for one machine.

The discount is only appearing for some users, in some markets. If you think it's a good idea to rush out and pirate Office in the hopes of getting a discount, you might want to think twice. Besides, there are much easier (and safer) ways to save money on Office.

The messaging in this targeted discount is clear: Not only is Microsoft pushing its subscription services hard for regular users, it wants to convert at least a few software pirates into software-as-a-service customers. That seems like a tall order. It's not as if pirates don't have entirely legitimate free options for editing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents. But even so, you gotta give Microsoft points for creativity.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?