Vodafone launches Aussie giveaway worth 100K

With 20 x $5000 Flight Centre vouchers up for grabs

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Elena Frolova

Vodafone has launched a promotion for new and existing customers of its post-paid, SIM-only or mobile broadband plans.

It’s giving away 20 x $5000 Flight Centre holiday vouchers as well as 10 x 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G handsets, as part of a special 5G Summer Promotion. The offer runs between December 6 2021 and January 31 2022.

To be in the running, new customers must sign up to a plan worth AU$15 or more to be automatically entered. Existing customers just need to upgrade an existing post-paid, SIM-only or mobile broadband plan valued at AU$15 or more per month. See below for some Vodafone plans included in the promotion. 

Vodafone SIM-only plans

Post-paid plan suggestions

Google Pixel 6 (128GB)

iPhone 13 (128GB)

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (128GB)

Mobile broadband plans 


Full competition terms and conditions can be found at Vodafone's website.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags smartphonesVodafone

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?