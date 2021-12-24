Vodafone launches Aussie giveaway worth 100K

Credit: Dreamstime: Elena Frolova

Vodafone has launched a promotion for new and existing customers of its post-paid, SIM-only or mobile broadband plans.

It’s giving away 20 x $5000 Flight Centre holiday vouchers as well as 10 x 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G handsets, as part of a special 5G Summer Promotion. The offer runs between December 6 2021 and January 31 2022.

To be in the running, new customers must sign up to a plan worth AU$15 or more to be automatically entered. Existing customers just need to upgrade an existing post-paid, SIM-only or mobile broadband plan valued at AU$15 or more per month. See below for some Vodafone plans included in the promotion.

Vodafone SIM-only plans

Post-paid plan suggestions

Google Pixel 6 (128GB)

iPhone 13 (128GB)



Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (128GB)

Mobile broadband plans





Full competition terms and conditions can be found at Vodafone's website.

