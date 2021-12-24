Ookla's report sheds light on the fastest Aussie broadband provider

Credit: Dreamstime: Tashatuvango

Internet data and analysis company Ookla has released its latest quarterly report which ranks Australian internet providers on the speed, latency and consistency of their fixed broadband connections. According to the report, internet service provider Aussie Broadband currently dominates in all three categories.

The report shows Aussie Broadband’s speed score (which is a measure of a provider’s upload and download speed performance) of 88.33, trumped second place Optus’ score of 59.1. It was also significantly higher than Telstra’s score of 49 and Vodafone’s score of 52.70.

When it comes to latency, Aussie Broadband came equal first, matching iiNet’s 9 millisecond mean latency fixed broadband score. These two providers outperformed the likes of TPG, Vodafone, Optus and Telstra, each with a mean latency of 10 milliseconds, the report found.

Aussie Broadband’s consistency score also proved a winner, showing the company's broadband plans to have the most consistent speeds. According to the Ookla report, 85.7 percent of Aussie Broadband connections tested had, in the very least, a connection with minimum 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds (See these plans below).

The Ookla report also shed light on how Australia’s major cities fare when it comes to internet speeds. The report shows Melbourne currently has the fastest broadband in Australia with median download speeds of 52.53 Mbps, followed by Darwin 52.42 Mbps, and Brisbane 52.41 Mbps. Sydney came in fourth at 52.30 Mbps, while Perth had the worst median download speeds of just 47.79 Mbps.



The report comes at a time of renewed interest in Australia’s Global internet scores, after recent claims by Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese that Australia had slipped to 59th position out of 180 nations in global average broadband speeds, claims that are backed up by Ookla's Speedtest Global Index report that was released in October this year.