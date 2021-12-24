US lawmakers hope to outlaw online ‘bots’ snatching up hard-to-find hardware

Senators put forward the 'Stopping Grinch Bots Act' yesterday

(PC World (US online)) on

Anyone who's tried to buy a graphics card in the last year has felt the pinch of the chip shortage in a very specific way, enhanced by extra factors like cryptocurrency miners gobbling up limited stock. A group of US Senators are taking aim at another frustrating part of the equation: scalpers who use software bots to buy items from online stores the second they become available, then resell them at exorbitant prices. The Stopping Grinch Bots Act was presented on the Senate floor on Monday.

The bill is general in application, so it would apply for in-demand items like game consoles or popular toys. Senators Richard Blumenthal, Ben Ray LujÃ¡n, Charles Schumer, and Paul Tonko (Democrats from Connecticut, New Mexico, New York, and New York, respectively) sponsored the legislation, which builds on the existing Better Online Ticket Sales act from 2016. That law targeted similar behavior from scalpers trying to resell tickets for concerts and sporting events. An identical bill has been presented to the House of Representatives.

The average holiday shopper is unable to compete with the lightspeed of the all-too-common Grinch bot, said Senate Majority Leader Schumer, and are then held at ransom by scalpers and third-party resellers when trying to buy holiday presents. After a particularly trying year, no parent or American should have to fork over hundreds or even thousands of dollars to buy Christmas and holiday gifts for their loved ones. The Act is also supported by Consumer Reports, the Consumer Federation of America, and the National Consumer League.

The Stopping Grinch Bots Act, H.R. 5263/S. 2957, was initially put forth in 2019, but has stalled in both houses for two years. In short, it makes it illegal to use software or bots that intentionally bypass the security measures on online stores to sell items or to sell items obtained via this method. That would put the kibosh on operations that have been known to snatch up supplies of graphics cards and consoles almost instantly, making millions of dollars by immediately reselling items on the secondary market. 100% and 200% markups are common on the most in-demand items, especially around the holidays.

Whether or not the law would actually be effective is likely to be a point of contention. It would only apply to users in the United States. However, it would still be difficult to monitor and enforce. Though the Democrats who support the Stopping Grinch Bots Act technically control both houses of Congress and the presidency, they do so on razor-thin margins, and passing any legislation in the current political climate has proven extremely difficult.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?