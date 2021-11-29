Huawei’s Aussie Black Friday deals roll into December in 2021

As we near the end of Cyber Monday, the last day of the ‘official’ Black Friday sales, many special offers have finished or are just about to. Huawei’s sales however, are set to linger for a few days yet, including deals on the company’s latest Matebook D14 laptop and MatePad 11.

The first deals set to expire are deals on the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and Watch GT 2e and Huawei MatePad 11. The Huawei GT 2 Pro is Huawei’s premium sports watch. It features 100 different sports modes and 200+ watch face settings. It’s usually priced at AU$499, but Huawei has knocked AU$150 off the price offering it for AU$349 until December 1 2021 from the Huawei Experience Store, Amazon and MobileCiti.

Huawei’s Watch GT 2e has been reduced in price until December 1 2021, from AU$349 to AU$150, a savings of AU$199. The GT 2e is a more affordable version of the GT 2 Pro, sporting 85 custom workout modes, heart rate monitoring and weather data among other things. It’s available from  Huawei Experience Store, Amazon and MobileCiti.

The newly released MatePad 11 tablet retains its launch price of AU$949, but as part of the Black Friday offer customers will receive a bonus Smart Magnetic Keyboard (RRP: AU$239) and Huawei M-Pencil (AU$139). It’s available from Huawei Experience Store and MobileCiti.

ANC headphones come in an array of designs, but Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio are some of the best looking this year, being both compact and easy on the eye. Huawei’s promise of 20 hours battery life is quite respectable too, with enough time to sink into a long album or podcast. They also have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to drown out ambient noise. The FreeBuds Studio are available for AU$299, that’s AU$200 off the normal retail price of AU$499 from the Huawei Experience Store, Amazon and MobileCiti until December 7 2021.

The deal on Huawei’s Matebook D14 laptop lasts now until December 21 2021. A hefty AU$200 has been taken off the price meaning the Matebook D14 is now AU$999. It’s worth considering if you’re looking for an inexpensive super light laptop. It weighs just 1.38kg and is just 15.9 mm thick. The Matebook D14 with special deal price can be found at the Huawei Experience Store, Centre Com, Microsoft and MobileCiti.

