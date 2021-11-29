Best SIM-only Cyber Monday iPhone plans in Australia in 2021

Credit: Dreamstime: Daniel Dror

Apple’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Event may not include the latest iPhone 13, but it does include last year’s iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE, which are respectable phones in their own right. In the promotion, which started four days ago and lasts for the rest of today only, Apple is offering a $70 Apple Gift Card if you purchase any of these products. You can take advantage of the offers here:

Admittedly the gift cards don’t amount to discounts on the actual purchase prices of the items, but the current SIM-only deals on mobile plans by far make up for it. So, if you do decide to buy outright, be sure to check out our plan recommendations below.

Best SIM-only deals on offer

Credit: Apple

If you buy an Apple iPhone mini, iPhone 12 or iPhone SE outright, the best value 4G 30GB data/month plan you can pair it with is the Circles.Life 30GB Monthly Plan. A deal on this plan reduces it from AU$25/month for the first six months to AU$15/month.

If you were to stay on this plan for 24 months you would have paid AU$540 for your plan fees plus the cost of your device, a savings of AU$210 off the normal cost. Plus, if you purchased your iPhone in Apple’s Cyber Monday sales Event, you would have AU$70 to spend on another Apple product. See this plan below:

The iPhone SE (2020) doesn't have 5G connectivity, but if you want 5G coverage on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, the current best value option for a 5G phone plan with a minimum monthly data cap of 30GB/month is Vodafone's $45 SIM Only Lite+ Plan.



Credit: Apple Apple iPhone SE

This plan is usually AU$45/month, but as a promotional offer Vodafone is slicing AU$5 off the monthly plan fees for each month you stay connected. If you were to stay on this plan for 24 months, you would have paid AU$960 over 24 months, plus the cost of the device which amounts to a savings of AU$120. See this plan in the widget below:



This deal also adds an extra 50GB of data/month for 3 months, plus 3 months subscription to Amazon Music worth AU$35.97.



Apple's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Event ends at midnight November 29, 2021.