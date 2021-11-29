Best Cyber Monday tech deals: Save big on TVs, Dyson Vacuums and more!

Credit: Dreamstime: Melpomenem

Black Friday has been and gone, in which we uncovered some of the best deals going on Wi-Fi routers, monitors, or televisions . But as any tech enthusiast knows, if you’re looking to shop for a new gadget or two, Cyber Monday is the north star that’s worth waiting out for. Which is exactly what we’ve done.

Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday sales tend to run for a little less time compared to Black Friday sales, and their products sell out rapidly, too. So if you find something you want to add to your basket, we suggest you don’t count down the hours on your watch because the opportunity will soon pass.

After great success where readers picked up on the bargains galore over the weekend, we thought we’d see what online stores are offering this Cyber Monday, and we’ve found some unmissable deals.

From Bose headphones, tablets, laptops, to Dyson’s most powerful vacuum, upgrade your gadgets today and save big in the process, so you can spend that money on Christmas gifts instead.

Now: AU$3,195, Was: AU$2,895 (Save AU$300).

Get a three-month subscription to Apple TV+ for free when you shop for an LG Smart TV. stream your favourite movies, TV shows, documentaries, and sports from the built-in apps including Disney+, Stan, Amazon prime, Optus Sports, Foxtel, and Netflix. And when it’s movie night you can switch to Filmmaker Mode, which is designed to transform your viewing experience to that equivalent of a cinema.

Now: Au$398, Was: AU$499 (Save AU$101)

Featuring an over-ear design, an Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology that filters out exterior noise so you get an uninterrupted experience as you immerse yourself within the art of your favourite playlist. These headphones have 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, but if you’re in a rush before you head out the door, by chucking them on charge for 15 minutes, you’ll get up to 3 hours of playtime - enough for most commuters.

Now: AU$50, Was: AU$179.95 (Save AU$129.95)

With the warm weather on the horizon, we’ll be spending more days with the backyard patio doors open, letting in that refreshing breeze when we need it most. But as we’ll be running back and forth, there’s good chance dirt and grit will track us. If it’s not picked up early, it’ll bury itself within the fibers of carpets. This handheld cordless vacuum cleaner is 75 percent off, and with it being compact, can fit easily in a cupboard and be used to hoover up any specs you or your four-legged friends may have brought into the house.

Now: AU$249, Was: AU$269 (Save AU$20)

Level up on your fitness with this Fitbit Charge 5, designed to track your progress, and body wellness, so you can work towards your fitness goals. Throughout the smartwatch, there are accurate sensors that read your heart rate, sleep time, calories burnt, and many other interesting-to-know elements of data that athletes find crucial when training. The vibrant display is 2x brighter than the Charge 4 and has a battery life of 7 days, so you can charge once at the end of the week and wear it throughout.



Now: AU$1,059, Was: AU$1,199 (Save AU$140)

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Total Clean Vacuum Cleaner is without a doubt, one of the best portable vacuum cleaners on the market. Packing a V11 cylinder motor, their most powerful yet, it’s designed to filter through 99.99 percent microscopic particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. There’s an hour of consistent power that runs long enough to whizz the hoover round most standard family-size homes.

Starting from AU$2,078.40 (Save AU$659.60)

This bundle includes the Surface Laptop 3, 15 months of Microsoft 365, Choice of Sleeve (Optional), and Choice of additional accessories (Optional). Choose between the various finishes and colours available, whether you want to stay neutral for business, or add a pop of colours for some fun. This model is faster and easier to navigate through using the interactive touchscreen. Securely log in with the Windows Hello system that uses fingerprint recognition built into the power button. The battery lasts beyond the working day, at 11.5 hours of battery life, and when it weighs as little as 1.25 kg, it’s the perfect laptop to work remotely on



Starting from AU$503 (Save up to AU$240)

When we think of tablets, we think portability is the most important factor, which is where this Surface Pro 2 comes in. With a touchscreen display measuring 10.5”, which has newly improved resolution, and longer battery life so you can get hours more screen-time. The Pro 2 comes with built-in wifi, as well as Dolby Audio that’s perfect for listening to audiobooks, podcasts, music, or streaming your favourite TV show when you’re on the go.



Now: AU$255, Was: AU$319.95 (Save AU$64.95)

If minimalism is your aesthetic, then these earbuds by Microsoft are the perfect headphone to compliment your lifestyle. Now available in various neutral colours, these earbuds will immerse you in sound, whether it be business calls on the go as you pick up a coffee, or music during a leisurely stroll. Microsoft’s innovative design uses four anchor pints that comfortably secure the buds in your ears. You can control them using the touch surface, simply tap, touch or swipe to skip music, adjust the volume, and answer calls





