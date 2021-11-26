Black Friday deals on ROCCAT and Turtle Beach gear in Australia in 2021

Selected gaming gear from Turtle Beach and ROCCAT has been discounted in this year’s Black Friday sales.
Some of the biggest mark downs are on the cost of Turtle Beach Recon 500 and 70 gaming headsets, while ROCCAT is offering big discounts on its Burst Core and Kone Aimo Remastered gaming mice and Vulcan keyboards. See links to these highlights below:
Turtle Beach
- 31 percent off Recon 500 Gaming Headsets. Was: AU$129, now: AU$89 at JB Hi-Fi, Amazon, Big W and EB Games.
- 39 percent off Recon 70 Gaming Headsets. Was: AU$59, now: AU$45 at Big W.
For more information visit the Turtle Beach website.
ROCCAT
- 58 percent off the Burst Core Gaming Mouse. Was: AU$69.95, now: AU$29 at JB Hi-Fi, PC Case Gear, Mwave and The Gamesmen.
- 41 percent off the Kone Aimo Remastered Gaming Mouse. Was: 129.95, now:AU$77 at EB Games.
- 35 percent off the Vulcan 122 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Was: AU$289.95, now: AU$189 at JB Hi-Fi, EB Games.
For more information visit the ROCCAT website.