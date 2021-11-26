Best Black Friday Amazon deals in Australia in 2021

Credit: Dreamstime: Rawf88

Amazon's 2021 Black Friday sales span a whole heap of product categories. Some of the best value deals can be found on smartphones, laptops, cameras and headphones. Here's our pick of the bunch:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (256GB)

Was: AU$1,599

Now: AU$1,096 (AU$503 off)

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G sports a compact flip out design that can sit up on tabletops like not many other phones can. That has obvious benefits for those wanting to shoot videos whenever and wherever they may be, without needing a tripod.



See the Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G (256GB) here.

*Nintendo Switch Bundle

*Includes console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months Switch Online access.

Was: AU$469

Now: AU$399 (AU$70 off)

Credit: Nintendo

While the high price of a console may blow out your budget for games, this bundle includes a popular family game and 3 months subscription to the Switch Online service to get you started right off the bat.

See the Nintendo Switch Bundle here.

Amazon Kindle Oasis eReader

Was: AU$399

Now: AU$299 (AU$100 off).

Credit: Amazon

This Kindle eBook reader gets fairly good feedback from users who say they like it's adjustable display, easy-to-use controls and IPX8 waterproof design.

See the Kindle Oasis eReader here.

*Echo (4th Generation)

*With premium sound, smart home hub and Alex Twilight Blue.

Was: AU$149

Now: AU$74 (AU$75 off).

Credit: Amazon

This version of Amazon's Echo is a portable speaker and smart device in one that gives you hands free voice activated access to your music, news and more.

See the Echo (4th Generation) here.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Was: AU$349

Now:AU$239 (AU$110 off)

Credit: Apple

If you're into the workout scene, or just like to go for a causal jog, you'll probably want to consider getting these. Designed for elite athletes, these earphones have secure-fit earhooks that stop them slipping out during hectic workouts.

See the Powerbeats Pro here.

Apple AirPods Max

Was: AU$899

Now: AU$718 (AU$181 off)

Credit: Apple

Crispness in your sound quality shouldn't be compromised by comfort. Thankfully the new Apple AirPods Max have both things going for them. They feature high-fidelity audio drivers as well as memory foam ear cushions.

See the Apple AirPods Max here.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in1 Laptop

Was: AU$2,048

AU$1,415 (AU$633.99 off)

Credit: Dell

Versatility is what this laptop does in spades. It features an Intel 11-generation Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

See the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop here.

Dell 4K 27-inch UHD Monitor (S2721QS)

Was: AU$549

Now: AU$384.28 (AU$164.72 off)

Credit: Dell

Gaming on a 4K monitor is an experience we recommend to any PC gamers. This Dell monitor is heavily discounted and is a decent buy at this price.

See the Dell 4K 27-inch UHD Monitor here.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G (128GB)

Was: AU$849

Now: AU$707.95 (AU$141.05 off)

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S20FE's 120Hz display and triple cameras with 30X Space Zoom provide a little extra functionality than you'll find from most smartphones on the market.

See the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G here.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Camera Body (Lens not included)

Was: AU$4,299

Now: AU$3,289 (AU$1,010 off)

Credit: Canon

Digital cameras can be very expensive even without buying any lenses. The only question you'd have to ask yourself after taking advantage of this deal is "What do I do with the AU$1,010 I saved?"

See the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Camera Body here.