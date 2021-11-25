Best Aussie Black Friday Internet deals in 2021

Credit: Dreamstime: Lightfieldstudiosprod

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't just about product deals. A handful of Internet service providers also offer discounts. This year, Telstra, Optus and Aussie Broadband are carrying the Black Friday torch. See below for what they have on offer.

Telstra

As a Black Friday special offer,Telstra is giving customers an AU$100 e-gift card when they sign up to selected Telstra Fixed Home Internet plans (nbn 50 or above) before November 29 2021. Additionally, Telstra has reduced the first month's plan fees on these plans, some down to just AU$1.

See the Telstra Black Friday Internet deals here.

Optus

Optus' Black Friday Internet deals carve a tidy sum off the recurring monthly fees on its 4G and 5G Home Wireless plans and Optus nbn plans. Click on the deals below to take advantage of the offers.

Aussie Broadband

A total of 7 consumer Aussie Broadband plans have special Black Friday discounts of either AU$10 or AU$20 applied to their recurring monthly fees for six months. The plans range from the low cost nbn12/1 plan, to the nbn75/1 plan. See the deals below and click on the links to access them.

This year Aussie Broadband is also discounting fees on its Business nbn50/20 and nbn100/40 plans offering customers unique offer codes at sign up. It's also offering new customers that sign up to its Business nbn250 (and above) plans a free modem. See links to the offers below and the unique codes to apply them:



