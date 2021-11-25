Telstra’s Black Friday sale includes tech and accessories

As well as deals that slash up to AU$600 off the cost of a new smartphone, Telstra’s Black Friday sales also include alluring discounts on tech and accessories.
On offer are headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, fitness trackers and more. The special offers knock AU$50 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and AU$60 off the price of Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth headphones. Some of these special offers end November 29, while others last until January 10. See below for the details and links to access them.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2. Was: AU$219, now: AU$169.
- Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker. Was: AU$199, now: AU$149.
- Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth Headphones. Was: AU$199, now: AU$139.
- Cygnett Powerbase II Wireless Desk Charger. Was: AU$50, now: AU$25.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Was: AU$499, now: AU$449.
- Google Nest Hub Gen 2. Was: AU$149, now: AU$74.50.
- Sennheiser CX150BT Wireless Earphones. Was: AU$109, now: AU$55.
- Garmin Vivofit 4 Club Bundle. Was: AU$129, now: AU$79.
If you missed Telstra's Black Friday phone deals, here's what to look out for:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G - AU$600 off.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - AU$350 off.
- Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G - AU$300 off.
- Samsung A52s 5G - AU$150 off.
- Samsung A32 5G - AU$100 off.
Note: Discount applies when the phone is paired with a Telstra Upfront Data Plan.
Telstra is also offering deals on two Samsung tablets when paired with a Telstra Upfront Data Plan. Click on the links below to access these deals:
