Best Black Friday smartphone plans in Australia 2021

Credit: Dreamstime:Photoguns

Product deals in the Black Friday sales are so common, they could veritably fall out of the sky. But a lesser known fact is that there are also some excellent deals going on phone plans.

Which carriers participate? The three majors – Vodafone, Optus and Telstra for starters, but there are also a number of other carriers in on the action. So who’s offering what? We dig into what’s on offer in 2021:

Telstra

This year Telstra is giving customers the chance to save up to AU$600 on selected phones when bought with one of its Telstra Upfront Mobile plans. This deal ends November 29.

Smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, are two such handsets on sale for thrifty shoppers. Click on the links below to see the deals:

Telstra is also offering deals on two Samsung tablets when paired with a Telstra Upfront Data Plan. Click on the links below to access these deals:

Optus

Optus is also offering Black Friday deals on a range smartphones. Samsung devices feature prominently, but if you're looking for something fresh, you might want to consider the newly released Google Pixel 6 which Optus has marked down AU$150, or the iPhone 13 mini, which has been reduced by AU$300. These deals are available when combined with an Optus Choice Plus plan. You can access these deals in the links below:

Vodafone

Vodafone is offering an AU$600 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, when paired with a Vodafone plan over 24 or 36 months. See below for links to these offers:

Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile, well known for its prepaid SIM plans, is having a Black Friday sale on its plans until November 29. The sale slashes the prices of four plans, two by more than 50 percent. Click on the links below to access the deals.

Kogan Mobile

Black Friday deals fall on four of Kogan Mobile's prepaid SIM plans. These deals last until December 1. See the deals below and click the links to take advantage of these offers:

Stay tuned for more Black Friday 2021 phone plan deals as we update our list later in the week.

