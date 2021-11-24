Oppo slashes popular phone prices for Australian Black Friday 2021

(PC World) on

Credit: Oppo

Oppo has slashed the prices of two of its most popular smartphones for the Black Friday 2021 sales, with big mark downs on the Oppo X3 Lite and Oppo A54 5G.

The deals which run until November 29 2021, reduce the price of the Oppo Find X3 Lite by AU$250 and the Oppo A54 5G by AU$100. 

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Credit: Oppo

Now: AU$499, Was: AU$749

This more affordable version of the Oppo X3 Pro is now even more affordable thanks to this Black Friday deal. The Oppo X3 Pro Lite features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) display, with choice of 60Hz or 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a 64MP main quad rear-facing camera and 32MP front-facing selfie camera. This is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM.

Available from: JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee, MobileCiti, Yes DistributionWireless 1 and Amazon from now until December 24. 

In Australia, the Oppo Find X3 Lite can also be purchased at Optus and paired with an Optus Choice Plus plan that includes 5G coverage (See the widget below).

Oppo A54 5G

Now: AU$299, Was: AU$399

Credit: Oppo

Oppo's A54 5G hits the target with premium functionality at a bargain basement price. It sports a large 5000mAh battery that should power on for several days. Under the hood is a quick Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and 4GB RAM. Camera-wise you'll find a 48MP main quad camera on the back, while a 16MP selfie camera brings up the front side. It offers 64GB of internal storage. 

Available from: JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, MobileCiti and Amazon from now until December 24.

In Australia, the Oppo A54 5G can also be purchased at Optus and paired with an Optus Choice Plus plan that includes 5G coverage (See the widget below).

Read more: 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags OppoBlack Friday 2021

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?