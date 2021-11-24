Oppo slashes popular phone prices for Australian Black Friday 2021

Credit: Oppo

Oppo has slashed the prices of two of its most popular smartphones for the Black Friday 2021 sales, with big mark downs on the Oppo X3 Lite and Oppo A54 5G.

The deals which run until November 29 2021, reduce the price of the Oppo Find X3 Lite by AU$250 and the Oppo A54 5G by AU$100.

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Credit: Oppo

Now: AU$499, Was: AU$749

This more affordable version of the Oppo X3 Pro is now even more affordable thanks to this Black Friday deal. The Oppo X3 Pro Lite features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) display, with choice of 60Hz or 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a 64MP main quad rear-facing camera and 32MP front-facing selfie camera. This is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM.

Available from: JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee, MobileCiti, Yes Distribution, Wireless 1 and Amazon from now until December 24.

In Australia, the Oppo Find X3 Lite can also be purchased at Optus and paired with an Optus Choice Plus plan that includes 5G coverage (See the widget below).

Oppo A54 5G

Now: AU$299, Was: AU$399

Credit: Oppo

Oppo's A54 5G hits the target with premium functionality at a bargain basement price. It sports a large 5000mAh battery that should power on for several days. Under the hood is a quick Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and 4GB RAM. Camera-wise you'll find a 48MP main quad camera on the back, while a 16MP selfie camera brings up the front side. It offers 64GB of internal storage.

Available from: JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, MobileCiti and Amazon from now until December 24.

In Australia, the Oppo A54 5G can also be purchased at Optus and paired with an Optus Choice Plus plan that includes 5G coverage (See the widget below).



