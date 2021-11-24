Best Black Friday tech deals: Save big on TVs, Wi-Fi gear and more

Credit: Dreamstime: Siam Pukkato

The most famous annual shopping event is finally here, Black Friday. However this year, retailers have taken to some adjustments by starting their Black Friday sales a little earlier than normal.

We covered some of the best early Black Friday deals in Australia in 2021 , but if you missed out on the early sales or wanted to wait around to see what other retailers are offering, we’re following on from where we left off and have gathered all of the latest tech deals for the official Black Friday event that kicks off on the November 26th.

So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi router, monitor, or television because you’re gaming more or working remotely, check out below all the latest and best Black Friday tech deals.

Now: AU$6,995, Was: AU$8,995 (Save AU$2,000)

LG’s OLED TV is home to the extraordinary OLED technology that delivers exceptional picture quality with self-lit pixels. Unlike backlit technology which is used in most LED TVs, OLED faces no restrictions and conveys perfect black and realistic imagery from the billions of rich colours in its palette.

Now: AU$3,995, Was: AU$4,659 (Save AU$700)



Powered by the impressive 4K HDR Processor that uses TRILUMINOS PRO algorithm to enhance every detail, from depth, textures to colour by altering saturation, hue, and brightness. This TV uses a light sensor to automatically adjust the brightness depending on the light in the room bringing you the ultimate cinematic experience.

Now: AU$639, Was: AU$999.99 (Save AU$360.99)

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your workstation or gaming setup, say goodbye to LAG and distorted imagery, and say hello to fluid motions and crisp pictures. This 1500R curved display immerses you into your computer and minimises eye fatigue. With 5ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync technology, you won’t be held back in any way. The Kogan 34" WQHD has 99 percent sRGB and 90 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Now: AU$62.99, Was: AU$129.99 (Save AU$67)

We’ve all seen or heard about drones being a fun way to capture memories and experiment in new ways of filming. This compact Zenith Drone is conveniently pocket-sized and can be taken with you wherever you go, whether it’s to the beach, park, to a friend’s house, or on holiday. The 120 degrees wide angled HD camera is adjustable. It has flightpath mapping and tracking so you don’t risk losing it, plus, it can fly up to 80M away, which is great for cinematic shots.

Now: AU$229, Was: AU$349.95 (Save AU$120.95)

The Beats Powerbeats are designed with ear hooks that securely and comfortably hold these earplugs into your ear without the risk of it falling out during cardio training or weight lifting. As they’re designed for working out, they are reinforced to be sweat and water-resistant. And if you need to take a call while you’re out for a run, or have your phone strapped to an armband, just use Siri for hands-free voice control, or make a call with the improved phone call performance. With just 5 minutes of charge, it gives you 1.5 hours of playback time, or when it’s at the full battery there’s 9 hours of listening time.

Now: AU$299.00, Was: AU$399.00 (Save AU$100)



The Bose TV Speaker is designed to improve your experience as you lose yourself in the latest TV shows and movies. Due to its compact size, your attention won’t be pulled away from what’s on the screen, but still has two powerful full-range speakers that clarify speech and deliver crisp sound from action-packed scenes. And when you’re not watching television, you can connect a device via Bluetooth to blare your favourite playlist while cleaning or radio station with a cup of coffee in the morning. The simple setup just takes plugging into the back of the TV and you’re ready to go.

Now: AU$449.00, Was: AU$569.00 (Save AU$120)

Dyson’s tower fan is an essential purchase as we head into the warmest seasons, especially when it’s over a hundred dollars off. Dyson’s tower fan features 10-speed settings, so you can choose between a subtle refreshing breeze, or a more powerful storm-like wind to keep the room cool. Control it from anywhere in the room with the remote, and due to its compact size, you can easily move it between rooms, from your bedroom, home office to the living room.

Now: AU$409.00, Was: AU$439.00 (Save AU$30)

Gaming routers are one of the most overlooked upgrades that will impact your whole gaming experience. This Nighthawk XR1000 WiFi 6 Gaming Router improves your connection by stabilising the ping rate by 93 percent and reducing the risk of lag spikes. You can attach multiple devices and play games simultaneously with friends without the connection dropping out.

Now: AU$125, Was: AU$144 (Save AU$19)

Laptops are designed to be compact and on-the-go, which often means they have to sacrifice some elements to take up less room. Most commonly this is the hard drive storage with the average laptop coming with just 500GB. And If you play video games or download a reasonable amount of files or photos, 500GB isn’t going to be enough. With 8x that of most laptops and notebooks, this Seagate 4TB external hard drive can be connected just by plugging it in with a USB lead. Moving files over is as simple as drag and drop, and in a matter of seconds, your computer is free of hundreds of GBs.

Now: AU$349, Was: AU$499 (Save AU$150)

New to the Google Nest family, Mesh Wi-Fi reaches every room in your house using various Wi-Fi hotspots to create a system that links you to the closest hub with the strongest connection. But it does more than just strengthen your Wi-Fi connection, it also doubles up as a smart speaker, so you can turn your home into a smart home. Ask Google to stream any 4k show to your TV, add ingredients to your shopping list, check the forecast, or play your favourite tunes.

