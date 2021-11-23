DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

The privacy-themed search engine is taking aim at user safety on mobile platforms

(PC World) on

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else's. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn't do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it's going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.

The feature is called App Tracking Protection, and it'll be baked into the existing DuckDuckGo browser for Android. Essentially it's going to replicate one of the most popular new features for iOS: giving users the direct ability to block tracking that's baked into third-party apps installed on their phones. The DDG app will detect advertising trackers being activated from other apps, stopping that data from being sent to advertising companies to serve up targeted ads â€” overwhelmingly, Google and Facebook.

DuckDuckGo privacy tracker gif

DuckDuckGo

The updated DuckDuckGo app will offer a dashboard showing which apps are attempting to send tracking data and have been effectively thwarted in real time, though it works fine in the background. Periodically the tool will show you a summary of blocked trackers in a notification. Unfortunately the privacy-enhancing feature still needs a little work, and it's in private beta at the moment. You can join the waitlist by opening the DuckDuckGo Android browser's settings menu and tapping Privacy, then App Tracking Protection.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Duckduckgo

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?