Amazon Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite: Should you pay more for your e-reader?

What distinguishes the $90 Kindle (2019) from the $140 Kindle Paperwhite (2021)? We explain.

(PC World) on

Getting an e-reader can do wonders for bookworms struggling with library management. (Physical space is a finite and precious resource, as we all found out during 2020.) You don't even have to spend that much either, as today's entry-level options pack a slew of features. Case in point: Amazon's US$90 Kindle, which sports a front light and supports audiobook playback.

Our Favorite Kindle

Kindle Paperwhite (2021)

MSRP: US$139.99
Best Prices Today: US$139.99 / AU$169 at Amazon 

Still, moving up to a higher-end model can bring material benefits. That's especially so when comparing the Kindle against the fancier Kindle Paperwhite ($140 MSRP). A few key differences exist between the two models that can dramatically tip the scales in favor of one over the other, depending on your situation.

To make it easier to decide between the two, we've highlighted the main features of each model. We've also included a chart at the end of the article that shows the full spec comparison.

For reviews and how-tos, head over to our Kindle product roundup.

Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite

Display

The base Kindle model has a 6-inch, 167-ppi screen with four LEDs. The Kindle Paperwhite upgrades that to a larger, front-flush 6.8-inch, 300-ppi screen with 17 LEDs. The color of front lights on the Paperwhite can also shift from white to amber for more comfortable nighttime reading.

Dimensions Weight

The Kindle measures 6.3 x 4.5 x 0.34 inches (160 x 113 x 8.7 mm) and weighs 6.1 ounces (174g). It's smaller and lighter than the Kindle Paperwhite, which comes in at 6.9 x 4.9 x 0.32 inches (174 x 125 x 8.1 mm) and 7.23 ounces (205g) for the standard edition. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition of the Paperwhite is a little heavier at 7.34 ounces (208g).

Storage

Both the Kindle and standard edition of the Kindle Paperwhite come with 8GB of storage. You can get more space with the Paperwhite by stepping up to 32GB Signature Edition.

Battery life

Voracious readers often away from a power outlet will feel the difference between the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite. The basic Kindle gets up to four weeks on a full charge, while the Paperwhite gets up to ten weeks on a full charge.

Water resistance

People who read near (or in) water, take note: The Kindle isn't water resistant. Instead, you'll want the Kindle Paperwhite, which is IPX8-rated and can survive in up to two meters of fresh water for an hour at a time.

Charging

The entry-level Kindle relies on a micro-USB port for chargingâ€”s o those firmly committed to USB-C will want to look at the Kindle Paperwhite. The Signature Edition of the Kindle Paperwhite also supports wireless charging, and you can fully charge the device with a compatible 10W Qi charging pad in under 3.5 hours.

Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite: Full specification comparison

Kindle 2019 vs Kindle Paperwhite 2021 (Spec Chart)

PCWorld

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Alaina Yee

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?