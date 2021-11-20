Confirmed: Your passwords still suck

Come on, just use a password manager already!

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

With large-scale security breaches more or less a permanent fixture of tech news, security practices among standard web users seem to be improving. But not very quickly, at least if NordPass's yearly report on the most common passwords is to be believed. According to the data gathered, hundreds of millions of people still use passwords that can be cracked more or less instantly, with 123456 taking the number one spot yet again. Over a hundred million accounts were found to be using it for the barest minimum of non-security.

Other popular passwords include qwerty (22 million accounts), 111111 (13 million accounts), and the ever-creative password (just shy of 21 million accounts). Less obvious inclusions like superman, baseball, and q1w2e3r4t5 are used by only a million accounts each, but Nord claims they can still be cracked in seconds. Among the top 200 most common passwords listed, myspace1, 1g2w3e4r, gwerty123, and michelle were the hardest to crack, taking a relative eternity of three hours.

The best overall password manager

LastPass

LastPass
Editors' Choice
Read our review
MSRP: $36
Best Prices Today: $36 at LastPass

The rest of the report yields some interesting insights. Russia is number one with a bullet in terms of password leaks, with almost 20 passwords illegally accessed per resident. Most of the western world isn't much better off. The US, Canada, and the UK are still towards the top of the chart, with 5.1, 3.6, and 2.8 leaks per capita, respectively. Nord says that swear words are often used as passwords, though there aren't any naughty entries in the top 200 â€” whether that's because they don't feature or they've been edited out wasn't mentioned.

The easiest way to protect your online accounts is to use a unique, complex password for each site and service. And the easiest way to do that is with a password manager. If you're looking to start using one or want to shop around, check out PCWorld's roundup of the best password manager options.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?