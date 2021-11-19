Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pics build hype for a possible January 2022 release

When will we be seeing a Galaxy S21 Fan Edition?

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the long-awaited successor to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE, released last year. Last thing we heard about it was in September, when Samsung announced that a release date had been delayed – at the time we were thinking possibly until January 2022, before the launch of the company’s new Galaxy S22 line-up.

That timeline's looking more likely now. But ahead of a possible launch, some pictures have been leaked that offer sneak glimpses at the device, while also adding to the body of evidence we had built up from some other already leaked details.

The pictures leaked by Twitter user @Abhisheksoni130 reveal more about the Galaxy S21 FE’s design. It appears to have a plastic back in a similar vein to the Samsung Galaxy S21. Apparently, it’s also very lightweight – time will tell whether that means it’s lighter than, or just the same weight as the Galaxy S21’s 171 grams.

SAMSUNG S21 FE 5G

It has plastics back

But it's light weight

no headphone jack

120hz display

Awesome camera #Samsung #SamsungGalaxyS21FE @AmreliaRuhez pic.twitter.com/wtZk7lCFEt — Abhishek Soni (@Abhisheksoni130) November 12, 2021

We also hear that it is without a headphone jack and has a 120Hz display. These details join a bunch of details from earlier leaks, that likely position the Galaxy S21 FE as a more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy S21.



Those other leaks reveal it will probably ship without a microSD card slot and will sport a 4,500mAh battery as well as 256GB of internal storage. As for the processor, it'll likely have a Snapdragon 888, but obviously we’re still awaiting news to confirm any of these details, or a release date for that matter.

In the meantime, we should all take a deep breath and relax, because there’s always the possibility that the phone's release could be cancelled altogether – especially considering it wasn’t at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021.

If it isn't cancelled, a possible January release date means there's not long to wait. Here's hoping we hear something soon.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was born of Samsung's attempt to replicate a winning Apple formula - to sell premium-grade smartphones with lower price points. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD (1080p) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 128GB of internal storage and 32MP front-facing camera. All this is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor.

Credit: Samsung Image: Samsung

Best price today: AU$798 at Amazon.



In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be paired with post-paid plans from a variety of carriers, including from major carriers Vodafone, Optus and Telstra (See the widget below):

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

A popular smartphone choice for the premium buyer in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has an impressive 64MP rear-facing telephoto camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and 8GB or RAM. It also has a 4000mAh battery capacity and is available in two storage options, 128GB or 256GB.

Credit: Samsung Image: Samsung

Best price today: 128GB: AU$1,139 / 256GB: AU$1,229 at Amazon.



In Australia, the starter 128GB model Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available on post-paid plans, including from major carriers Vodafone, Optus and Telstra (See the widget below):

