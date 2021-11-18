Apple Music arrives on LG Smart TVs

So you can watch music videos in 4K on your TV

(PC World)

Credit: LG

Apple Music is now available on LG Smart TVs running WebOS 4.0 and higher. The add on gives subscribers access to over 90 million songs and thousands of curated playlists, music videos and live hosted radio shows, the video content of which LG owners will be able to view in 4K. Subscribers will also have access to the songs, albums and playlists from their own music libraries on their TVs.

Access to Apple Music is via the LG Content Store. Customers who already have an Apple ID will be able to just sign in with their existing account login. Or, if LG customers don’t have an account, they’ll be able to sign up to the Apple Music 3 month free trial subscription through their TVs. 

Tags ApplemusicLG Smart TVs

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
