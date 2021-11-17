Dynabook’s new Satellite Pro laptops will keep germs at bay

Credit: Dynabook

Dynabook has announced two new laptops will soon join the company’s Satellite Pro product line-up in Australia and New Zealand: the 14-inch Satellite Pro C40-J and 15.6-inch Satellite Pro C50-J. The fresh additions are the first Dynabook Satellite Pro laptops to feature Intel’s 11th-gen processors and the first to come with the new Windows 11 Operating System.

They also come with some handy features for hybrid working. Features like: HD webcams, Wi-Fi 6 functionality and Bluetooth capability; and a good selection of ports that includes a USB-C port, 2x USB Type-A ports, full-size HDMI, a Gigabit-LAN port and a microSD card slot.

Credit: Dynabook

Although relative late comers to the 11th-gen category, Dynabook is spruiking their usefulness as all round productivity rigs. The upgraded chipsets in each should provide some additional, and welcome, processing power. Windows 11, however, is an admirable inclusion, but judging by our PC World road tests, it could be a little early for some to want to go there - because we all know new OSs work like a dream, right?

Portability, security and hygiene have been top considerations in the newbies. The 14-inch C40-J has a slender 18.9 mm chassis and weighs 1.55kg, and is considerably more compact than the C50-J, which measures 19.7 mm and weighs 1.8kg. For security, they’ll come with Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) 2.0 for data encryption, and an optional fingerprint scanner in the form of a SecurePad.

Credit: Dynabook The new Satellite Pro C40-J

Today’s zeitgeist is all about keeping germs to a minimum, and Dynabook has done well to accommodate. The company has decked the new Satellite Pro laptops out with an EPA-approved, antimicrobial paint additive called Ionpure (IPL1). An antimicrobial coating isn’t something we’ve seen in many competitors, and is likely to be a selling point for microbial conscious workplaces and educational settings.

The Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J will be available from Dynabook resellers from November 2021. Multiple configurations will be available with prices starting at AU$924 and NZ$974.