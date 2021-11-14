How to turn on (and use) Bluetooth in Windows 10

Bluetooth makes connecting wireless devices easy.

You can connect all sorts of things, from a Nintendo Switch Pro controller and Apple AirPods to wireless mice and keyboards to your Windows 10 PC using Bluetooth. To do that, you'll need to enable Bluetooth on your PC and then pair it with the other devices. Here's what you need to know.

How to turn on Bluetooth in Windows 10

Before we dig in, it's worth noting that Bluetooth will only work in Windows 10 if your hardware supports it. Most modern laptops support Bluetooth out of the box, but desktop or DIY PCs may need a Bluetooth adapter installed.

Hardware up to par? The easiest way to turn on Bluetooth is by enabling the option on the Action Center. To do this, click the Action Center icon in the system tray (it looks like a comic book speech bubble) and then click the Bluetooth option. The option is light gray when disabled and dark gray when enabled.

Turn on bluetooth from the action center

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

You can also turn on Bluetooth from the Settings app. Open Settings by pressing Windows + I. Once in the Settings app, click Devices.

Click devices

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

At the top of the next screen, toggle the slider under the Bluetooth option to the On position.

Toggle Bluetooth on

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Now that Bluetooth is turned on, you can begin pairing other devices.

How to pair with a Bluetooth device

To pair with another Bluetooth device, you'll also need to enable the feature on that device that allows it to pair with another device. This is sometimes called Pairing Mode or Discovery Mode. Refer to the device manual to learn how to enable this feature for your device.

Once the discovery feature is enabled on your other device, head back over to the Bluetooth Other Devices section of the Settings app (Windows + I Devices). The device should now appear under its respective group.

Different bluetooth item categories

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

If the item you're trying to pair with doesn't appear here, click Add Bluetooth or Other Devices at the top of the window.

Click add bluetooth or other devices

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

A new window will appear. Here, select the type of device you would like to add.

Add a device screen

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Finally, select the item you'd like to pair with from the list.

Select the bluetooth device

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Your Windows 10 PC will now connect with your device, and you're good to go!

Marshall Gunnell

PC World (US online)
