The Full Nerd ep. 197: The Best PC Hardware of 2021

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, Keith May, and Adam Patrick Murray hash out the best PC hardware of 2021.



It's immediately fireworks as Gordon nominates Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake as the best CPU of the year and Alaina counters that AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G should be the pick given the current state of GPUs and its bargain price.

The heated talk bleeds over into the best GPU of the year as Alaina again makes the argument that AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G gives hope to those who cannot get unobtanium discrete GPUs, while Gordon argues best doesn't mean settling.

The crew also discusses their picks for best laptop, best accessory, best game, best innovation, and worst trend as we begin to close out 2021, which has been a doozy of a year for the PC.

