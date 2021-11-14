The Full Nerd ep. 197: The Best PC Hardware of 2021

Watch The Full Nerd crew hash out the best PC hardware of 2021.

(PC World (US online)) on

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, Keith May, and Adam Patrick Murray hash out the best PC hardware of 2021.

It's immediately fireworks as Gordon nominates Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake as the best CPU of the year and Alaina counters that AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G should be the pick given the current state of GPUs and its bargain price.

The heated talk bleeds over into the best GPU of the year as Alaina again makes the argument that AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G gives hope to those who cannot get unobtanium discrete GPUs, while Gordon argues best doesn't mean settling.

The crew also discusses their picks for best laptop, best accessory, best game, best innovation, and worst trend as we begin to close out 2021, which has been a doozy of a year for the PC.

This episode is brought to you by Avast's new all-in-one solution, Avast One, which helps keep your identity and actions hidden, stops malware, phishing, and virus attacks, and helps clean up your devices. And because Avast believes essential protection should be available to everyone, a free version of Avast One still includes award-winning free AV, free VPN, free firewall, and much more.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 197 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you're there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We're also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959.

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd merch! We just rolled out some new designs so you can proudly proclaim that you're a friend of the show, or your love of 19Ã—10 gaming. (If you know, you know.)

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we'll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd's Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?