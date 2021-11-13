Microsoft is killing OneDrive support in Windows 7 and 8

Starting in March, users will have to update to a newer operating system or deal with the web app.

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime

Users of Microsoft's first-party cloud storage are going to get a less-than-gentle nudge to upgrade to a newer operating system early next year. 

According to a post on its tech support forum, Microsoft will be ending support for the OneDrive desktop app on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 starting on March 1, 2022. Users who want to preserve the backup and sync functionality will need to upgrade to Windows 10 or 11.

OneDrive won't become completely useless for those on older operating systems: The files themselves aren't going anywhere, and the OneDrive system (and updated, synced contents) can still be accessed via Microsoft accounts on the web. OneDrive apps for iOS and Android are unaffected. 

It should be noted that, since this is a rather arbitrary end of service, Microsoft might be giving an edge to Google's Drive and Dropbox, among other cloud storage competitors.

Windows 7 and 8.1 have been out of full support for a long while, but won't stop getting security updates until January 2023. Still, for reasons of resource management, branding, and of course, money, Microsoft would really like those who are still on older versions of the operating system to get with the times.

If you're wondering, Windows 10 won't end its full support until October 2025.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftOneDrive

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?