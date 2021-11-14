Best Aussie mobile phone plan deals for November 2021

Credit: Dreamstime: Monkey

In the lead up to Christmas it makes sense to try to save a few extra dollars on your phone plan. Luckily a range of Telcos have deals available that shave considerable amounts off their standard prices, or alternatively offer bonus data. You can find some of the best deals available below, just follow the links to access them:

Vodafone

Vodafone is offering AU$5 off plan fees on Vodafone $45, $55 and $65 plans (Offer expires November 19, 2021).

$45 SIM Only Lite+ Plan is now AU$40/month for 80GB data (30GB + 50GB bonus data at Max Speed).

$55 SIM Only Life+ Plan is now AU$50/month for 200GB (80GB + 140GB bonus data at Max Speed).

$65 SIM Only Life+ Plan is now AU$60/month for 300GB data (100GB + 200GB bonus data at Max Speed).

Optus

Discount deal on the company's $115 Optus Plus Promo Plan (Offer ends November 17, 2021).

Optus is offering 43 percent discount (AU$50/ month off) on its Optus Plus $115 Promo Plan with 500GB data. The plan will now cost AU$65/month for the first 12 months after which time it will revert to AU$115.

Circles.Life

Bonus data and discounts across a range of plans (until November 26, 2021)

Circles.Life has deals. New customers will get extra data each month or discounted monthly rate for a specified period of time for their selected plan (see below).

$10/month plan: Customers will receive 10GB data (5GB + 5GB bonus data) 10GB for three months.

$15/month plan: Customers will receive 50GB data (30GB + 20GB bonus data) for six months.

$45/month plan: Customers will receive AU$15 off the cost of the plan for six months, (new cost AU$30/month). This plan has 100GB/month data.

$55/month plan: Customers will receive AU$10 off the cost of the plan for 6 months (new cost AU$45/month). This plan has 160GB/data per month.

Amaysim

Discount Deal (Offer ends December 15, 2021).

Amaysim has more than doubled the data available on the company's Unlimited 30GB plan, now 70GB.

Coles Mobile

Discount deal (Offer ends November 16, 2021).

Coles Mobile has reduced its $150 long expiry plan with 120GB data (over 365 days) to AU$119 (AU$31 off)

Dodo

Discount deal (Offer ends January 31, 2022).

Dodo is offering 50 percent off all plans for the first 2 months (see below).



