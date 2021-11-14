Dozens of games don’t work on 12th-gen Intel CPUs, but there’s a fix

Denuvo, a popular but resource-intensive digital rights management program, has been the bane of PC gamers for years. With the recent introduction of Intel's impressive new 12th-gen processors, it looks like gamers have yet another reason to dislike DRM. According to a report from Intel itself, dozens of popular games which use the Denuvo anti-tamper system are crashing when running on the new hardware.



HardwareLuxx.de editor Andreas Schilling spotted the update from Intel, which lists games affected in both Windows 10 and Windows 11. While Denuvo isn't mentioned by name as the culprit, the list is mostly from huge publishers like EA, Ubisoft, Bethesda, Square Enix, and Sega, who are fond of the controversial system, and Intel's note specifically says the titles are being impacted by conflicts with DRM. A few games (listed in bold below) are already projected to be fixed via a Windows 11 patch later this month. The rest of the games will have to wait for a patch at an unspecified time.

Here's the full list:

Games affected on 12th-gen Intel processors with Windows 11 (expected November fix in bold):

Anthem

Bravely Default 2

Fishing Sim World

Football Manager 2019

Football Manager Touch 2019

Football Manager 2020

Football Manager Touch 2020

Legend of Mana

Mortal Kombat 11

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2

Warhammer I

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Far Cry Primal

Fernbus Simulator

For Honor

Lost in Random

Madden 22

Maneater

Need for Speed – Hot Pursuit Remastered

Sea of Solitude

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Tourist Bus Simulator

Games affected on 12th-gen Intel processors with Windows 10:

Ace Combat 7

Assassins Creed Odyssey

Assassins Creed Origins

Code Vein

eFootball 2021

F1 2019

Far Cry New Dawn

FIFA 19

FIFA 20

Football Manager 2021

Football Manager Touch 2021

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Just Cause 4

Life is Strange 2

Madden 21

Monopoly Plus

Need For Speed Heat

Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shinobi Striker

Soulcalibur VI

Starlink

Team Sonic Racing

Total War Saga – Three Kingdoms

Train Sim World

Train Sim World 2

Wolfenstein Youngblood

While gamers wait for a patch to their titles and/or Windows itself, there is a current work-around. Users have to dive into their BIOS or UEFI system, switch on the Legacy Game Compatibility Mode, reboot, then toggle the Scroll Lock on their keyboards to on. It's a weird fix, but it seems to be working for at least some of the affected titles.