Huawei upgrades cross-device technologies in new MateBook laptops

Credit: Huawei

Huawei has added to its MateBook family of ultra-slim lightweight notebooks. The line-up includes an upgraded 13.9-inch Huawei MateBook X Pro, 14-inch MateBook 14 and 14-inch MateBook D14.

Huawei says the laptops firm up the company's commitment to deliver “superior, intelligent technology to Australians,” which is likely code for “we’ve put some nifty AI technologies into these laptops to enable better cross-device capabilities”. As well as the upgraded AI, two of the 2021 MateBooks feature Intel 11th-generation processors and an updated cooling system that Huawei says allows them to make the full use of the processors’ capabilities.

Credit: Huawei

The upgraded AI technologies Huawei wants you to know about includes Huawei Share, that now facilitates multi-device functionality with Huawei devices on a single display, and Multi-screen Collaboration, that enables cross-device control and hardware sharing. Among other things, these technologies will enable users to share documents and images, view and edit them, and make voice and audio calls directly through their PCs via their smartphones.

Most of the laptops’ other features look to be inherited from previous years’ models. Nevertheless, the upgrades should position the new MateBooks as attractive productivity/entertainment options and viable alternatives to laptops like the Dell Inspiron 14 and Lenovo Yoga 9i.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Credit: Huawei

The premium option, the MateBook X Pro, has a 3K FullView touch display powered by an Intel 11th-gen Core i7-1165G7 processor. It weighs just 1.33kg and measures 14.6mm thin. The device sports a metallic finish, and, as a bonus offer, Huawei will be bundling pre-orders with a Huawei FreeBuds Pro valued at AU$329. The MateBook X Pro will be on sale for AU$2,999. That pre-order offer becomes available November 4, 2021. Look out for this laptop at CentreCom, Mobileciti and the Huawei Experience Store online.

Huawei MateBook 14

Credit: Huawei

The Huawei MateBook 14 features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. For AU$1,799 we can’t help but think Huawei could have put an Intel i7 CPU in it. Still, the i5 CPU could offer comparable performance to last year’s 10th-gen Intel processor. Like its predecessor, it features a 2K (2160x1440-pixel) display with 100 percent sRGB colour.

The new MateBook 14 will also be bundled with a pre-order bonus in the form of Huawei's FreeBuds Pro for orders launching November 4, 2021. It’ll be available from CentreCom, Mobileciti and the Huawei Experience Store online.

Huawei Matebook D14

Credit: Huawei

The MateBook 14D is the only new addition to feature a 10th-gen Intel i5 chipset. Huawei have stripped back the bezels in this model to just 4.8mm to ramp up the visual real estate. It also comes with a built-in fingerprint reader. The D14 weighs just 1.38kg and should be quite portable at 15.9mm thin. It will be bundled with a bonus Huawei Backpack (worth AU$99). It has a launch date of November 22, 2021 and will be available from CentreCom, Mobileciti and the Huawei Experience Store online.