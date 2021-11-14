Clippy is back to troll your friends in Microsoft Teams

If you want to make your coworkers' lives miserable, use a Clippy sticker on Microsoft Teams. Here's how to do it.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

It's Monday, and your coworkers are digging into a long, grueling database project. If you're nice, you'll bring them coffee and bagels. But if you're feeling less charitable, there's always an animated Clippy sticker to help get their week started off on the wrong foot.

Microsoft recently confirmed that, yes, you can pull a number of animated Clippy images from within Microsoft Teams. In case you're too young to remember Clippy, the animated paperclip was introduced to Microsoft Word in 1996 as an office assistant, and is unfondly remembered as a precursor to virtual assistants like Siri and the Google Assistant. Now, Clippy is back as an animated retro sticker pack within Microsoft Teams.

We're on record as standing against animated emoji, specifically the ones Microsoft said would arrive in Windows 11. Fortunately, Microsoft took our advice, and the distracting, animated emoji have yet to make an appearance. Animated stickers, however, have appeared within Teams for some time. And now Clippy has entered that arena.

To select from among the dozens of animated and non-animated Clippy stickers, you'll want to launch the main Teams app and scroll down to the small icons underneath the chat window. There, you'll find a list of Clippy stickers accessible from the left-hand rail nav, or you can simply type in Clippy inside the search box. Either way, now you'll have a number of Clippy icons from which to choose.

Microsoft Teams Clippy sticker packHere's how to find the Microsoft Clippy pack within Microsoft Teams.

Mark Hachman / IDG

Microsoft stopped using Clippy as a formal part of Microsoft Office years ago, but the animated paperclip has snuck back into the tech zeitgeist via everything from Greenpeace protests to a Microsoft Office game (yes, seriously) called Ribbon Hero. Clippy was supposed to eventually replace the paperclip emoji within Windows 11, but so far that hasn't happened.

Did you like this story? As one Clippy sticker says, No probs! (Shudder.)

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?