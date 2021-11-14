Where to preorder Intel’s 12th-gen ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs

The retail prices of Intel's 12th-gen "Alder Lake" desktop CPUs are beginning to hit the web

(PC World) on

Retailers are beginning to reveal their street prices and availability for Intel's new 12th-gen Alder Lake processors, and while they're not outlandish, they're not especially pretty either. Intel's next-gen CPUs are slated to officially hit the streets on November 4, though several sites already have them available for preorder.

Intel unveiled the speeds, feeds and prices of its Alder Lake 12th-gen Core processors last week, alongside the KF models. While the standard versions of Alder Lake include an integrated GPU, the KF versions do not, as they're designed for PC users who already have a discrete graphics card. Using PCWorld's automated tool to determine Alder Lake's retail price and availability, it appears that a few days before launch those KF versions are nowhere to be found.

As expected, you'll pay a premium over Intel's list price to buy the new 12th-gen Core chips. Remember, Intel releases its pricing in what are known as tray prices, or lots of 1,000 units. Traditionally, that's because Intel typically announces prices with retailers in mind, who buy up the chips in lots of 1,000 CPUs or so to pass along to end customers. Those retailers then mark up the prices of the CPUs to eke out a profit.

With the supply chain stretched thin, it was unclear whether or not end users would be able to find Intel's Alder Lake CPUs at anything close to the manufacturer's suggested retailer price, or MSRP. That chips are available and priced reasonably close to the tray prices is good news â€” though reviews of the new processor have yet to be released. (It's worth noting that retailers have shipped a few individual units early, though there have also been anecdotal reports that those retailers have asked end users not to post benchmarks yet.)

Since our tool will constantly scan retailers for the best prices, you can use this page to check back for the best prices on Alder Lake, and to see if Intel's 12th-gen Core chips are in stock. Good luck!

Intel Core i9-12900K

Intel Core i9-12900K

Best Prices Today: US$649.99 / AU$1,059 at PLE Computers | Not Available at Amazon | 

Intel Core i9-12900KF

Intel Core i9-12900KF
MSRP: $564
Best Prices Today: US$564 / AU$999 at MwaveNot Available at Amazon | 

Intel Core i7-12700K

Intel Core i7-12700K
MSRP: US$409
Best Prices Today: US$459.99 / AU$729 at PLE Computers | Not Available at Amazon

Intel Core i7-12700KF

Intel Core i7-12700KF
MSRP: US$384
Best Prices Today: AU$699 at Mwave Not Available at Amazon | 

Intel Core i5-12600K

Intel Core i5-12600K
MSRP: US$289
Best Prices Today: US$319.99 at B H Photo | Not Available at Amazon | Not Available at Adorama

Intel Core i5-12600KF

Intel Core i5-12600KF
MSRP: US$264
Best Prices Today: Not Available at Amazon | Not Available at B H Photo

Mark Hachman

