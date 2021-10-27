Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition is a fashionista's dream

Credit: Samsung

Customisation is creeping into just about every product category in consumer technology, as consumers look for unique one-of-a-kind devices in product line-ups. It seems Samsung is one company heeding the call for a more unique and personalsied user experience, recently announcing the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition smartphone and Maison Kitsune Editions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2 wearables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition is essentially the same phone as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, but it comes with unique colour options and 256GB of storage. The Bespoke Edition is available in 49 colour combinations allowing customers to choose either a Black or Silver frame with their preference of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White or Black for the phone’s back or front.

With clever planning, Samsung has also made it so that the colours customers choose for their bespoke device aren’t set in stone. If a customer’s taste evolves for instance, or their selected colour scheme no longer compliments their favourite outfit, they can walk into a Samsung Experience Store and get their Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip3 redesigned.

While some may still prefer the standard launch colours, the Bespoke Edition should appeal to those that are particularly conscious about accessorising or just want to have a break from the ubiquitous black, blue and grey we see a lot of these days. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition is available now and costs AU$1,679 at Samsung’s online store, where customers can design and view their Bespoke Galaxy Z Flip3 at Samsung's Bespoke Studio.

if you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition outright, you can pair it with a SIM-only phone plan like these plans below:

Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2 Maison Kitsune Editions

Samsung’s special edition Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2 are the result of a collaboration with French-Japanese record and fashion label Maison Kitsune, with the label’s fox imagery taking up key real estate on each of the wearable devices.

Maison Kitsune's co-founder Gildas Loaec, said the design vision for the devices involved fusing a space theme with the company's own creative assets: “We loved the idea of the Maison Kitsune Fox traversing the galaxy and we had a lot of fun coming up with the new Moonrock Beige colour and other subtle motifs and design elements that illustrate the fox’s journey through time and space,” he said.

The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsune Edition’s Moonrock Beige strap is engraved with fox outlines and punctuated by a fox-shaped hole. In case users want to mix up their look, the watch also comes with a spare strap the colour of Stardust Gray and featuring Maison Kitsune lettering.

The device is available for pre-order now in Australia from Samsung for AU$599, with orders shipping from November 12, 2021.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Mitsune Kitsune Edition incorporates the same dual space themed colour scheme, with the earbuds decked in Moonrock Beige and the case in Stardust Gray and emblazoned with a Maison Kitsune Fox Head logo.

The right bud features an image of a fox’s head and the left bud features its tail, with the idea behind the design being an uninterrupted journey though the Samsung Galaxy.

They’re now available for pre-order in Australia from Samsung for AU$331.50 and ship out November 12, 2021.