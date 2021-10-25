The Full Nerd ep. 194: Apple M1 Max, Ryzen’s Windows 11 bugs

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray explain why PC users should—or shouldn't—care about Apple's new M1 Max MacBook Pros, before diving into what you need to know about the rocky performance of Ryzen chips on Windows 11.



We kick things off with a long discussion around Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pros, why most PC users won't give a damn about it, and why the chips truly are impressive. After that, the gang digs into the performance bugs plaguing Ryzen processors on Windows 11, though both the best core and L3 cache latency issues now have fixes available. Finally, we get into some Q&A, complete with Brad explaining Nvidia's new RTX 3080 tier for GeForce Now.

