What's on offer in Telstra's latest flash sale?

Deals on selected products at Telstra

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Megaflopp

Telstra has launched a flash sale on selected products until October 25, 2021. The company is offering customers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone outright, or on repayments, a bonus Galaxy Watch4 Classic (redeemable after purchase) when paired with selected plans. 

The deal is available for both 128GB and 256GB storage options of the handset. See below for the Telstra plans available with this deal:


Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Telstra plans

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB Telstra plans

There's also a promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. Telstra customers can save AU$300 off the cost of these devices as long as they stay connected to an Upfront Data plan for the specified 24 or 36 months. See below for the plans available with this promotion.  

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Telstra plans: 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Telstra plans:

 


Tags

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Featured Content

