Fixed: AMD driver helps Windows 11 find Ryzen’s best CPU cores

Running AMD Ryzen on Windows 11? Download this patch to improve performance.

(PC World) on

AMD posted a chipset software update Friday morning that fixes problems with Windows 11 not recognizing the best Ryzen CPU core to run on. It's not the only fix you'll need to get Ryzen chips operating correctly on Windows 11, but it's an important one.

The chipset driver applies to AMD chipsets WRX80, TRX40, X570, B550, A520, X399, X470, B450, X370, B350, and A320, and Restores intended function and behavior of UEFI CPPC2 (preferred core) in Windows 11 build 22000.189 (or newer) on AMD processors.

AMD has said the UEFI CPPC2 might be more noticeable on 8-core chips that operate over the 65 watt TDP rangeâ€”high-end Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 chips, basically. After downloading driver 3.10.08.506 and installing it, an AMD system with a Ryzen 5000-series chip should report version 7.0.3.5 in the Windows 11 Provisioning Packages interface.

For Ryzen 2000- and 3000-series chips with the 3.10.08.506 driver installed, Windows 11 should have the AMD Ryzen Balanced power plan selected and active in the Power Options interface.

The fix should help address early performance issues with Ryzen-based systems on Windows 11. Like Intel, AMD marks certain cores in its CPUs that are capable of hitting slightly higher clock speeds than neighboring cores. Windows 11's inability to see those cores could create a slight performance regression by running on a core that runs 100MHz slower.

You can download the driver from AMD and also read the support note.

This is one of two issues with Ryzen CPUs on Windows 11, with the other one being far more serious. In that bug, the L3 cache performance of Ryzen 5000 chips is greatly reduced. Microsoft and AMD have since found a solution that is being tested by Windows Insiders, but it has yet to be pushed into general release.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftWindowsWindows 11

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?