Even Raspberry Pi isn’t immune to the chip shortage

Raspberry Pi 4 is now $10 more expensive, the company's first-ever price increase.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime

The crunch on global technology continues unabated. As production on everything from graphics cards to automobiles slows to a grind due to the ongoing chip shortage, even the humble Raspberry Pi isn't unscathed.

The makers of every maker's favourite tiny, self-contained PC announced that they're going to have to raise prices on the latest model. It's the first time the company has ever announced a price increase for any product.

Eben Upton, CEO of the Raspberry Pi company, laid the blame squarely on a shortage of semiconductors when announcing a price increase via blog post. 

The 2GB version of the Raspberry Pi 4 is now$45, $10 more than it's been for about a year and a half. The 1GB Pi 4, replaced by the 2GB model in 2020, is being resurrected so that the company will keep at least one product at the $35 level.

The CEO said that with limited stocks of parts, Raspberry Pi will be prioritising production of the Compute Module 3 and 3+. These tiny versions of the Pi board fit into a DDR2 laptop RAM connection, and they're popular with industrial customers. 

The Raspberry Pi 3B+ is being deprioritised, so if you're looking to grab one for a project, you may need to hunt on eBay or salvage one from somewhere else.

The price increase and limited availability are temporary problems, according to Upton. While not ruling out further price changes, he says that the hardware will return to its original low price as soon as possible. There is some (unspecified) hope that the constraints on Raspberry Pi's supply chain are beginning to ease.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Raspberry Pi

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?