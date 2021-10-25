AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series: Designing Security Right from the Start

As risks accelerate in volume and variety, AMD continues to
believe that meaningful protection for today's PCs requires a
carefully multi-layered approach that relies on best-in-class
security controls and capabilities embedded directly into hardware,
software, and firmware.
This paper explores AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series mobile processors' security features and the part they play in a multi-layered approach to device security. These features include the following:
- Everything built with security in mind – AMD Zen-based core architectures provide a strong security foundation. AMD's security architecture helps to reduce exposure of attacks, can reduce downtime, may require fewer patches, and can help to improve the total cost of ownership.
- An integrated hardware root of trust – AMD keeps improving its silicon architecture with each generation, helping to improve effectiveness against future cyberattacks.
- Integrated security features, from firmware to OS – Once the initial firmware and OEM BIOS are authenticated, control passes to the OS through a secure-boot process that continues the chain of trust using Root of Trust, anchored in the hardware.
- Better memory protection: AMD memory guard – AMD Ryzen™ PRO series mobile processors were the first commercial processors on the market to provide technology that helps protect user data by encrypting the complete system memory contents as a standard feature.
To read the full white paper, click here:
https://www.amd.com/system/files/documents/amd-security-white-paper.pdf