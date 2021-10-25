Suunto releases the Suunto 9 Peak sports watch in Australia

Credit: Suunto

Suunto has released the Suunto 9 Peak in Australia, the company’s new flagship sports watch that it says is thinner and more durable than any of its previous offerings and with a few neat upgrades for the discerning sports person or adventurer.

The Suunto 9 Peak includes all the best features of its predecessor the Suunto 9 Baro, including 80 plus sports modes, heart rate monitor and altimeter, however it features a more minimalist design, intelligent battery management system, improved wristband, weather insights and improved navigation capabilities, Suunto says.

Credit: Suunto

As is generally the way with new sports watches, Suunto’s newest release has been made to look more like a normal wristwatch than older models. Suunto has achieved this by making it 37 percent thinner and 36 percent lighter than the Suunto 9 Baro. This factor alone should make it popular because of its versatility as a dual-purpose sports/dress watch. However, Suunto have revealed more to like about the latest offering.

The company says it has expanded the watches’ runtime between charges with the option to place the watch in Tour Mode to extend the battery life beyond its normal limit. In this mode, the Peak can handle up to 170 hours of GPS recording, making it suitable for multi-day adventuring, or endurance events.

The sync speed between the Suunto 9 Peak and Suunto app has also been doubled in the Suunto 9 Peak thanks to the addition of Bluetooth 5, which should help prevent annoying lag.

Credit: Suunto

Other improvements over the Baro include the addition of blood oxygen measurements so that users can check their acclimation levels at high altitudes, sleep monitoring for fatigue and wellbeing analysis and faster charging – Suunto says the Peak fully charges in just one hour.

Additionally, an intelligently designed watch strap adds a metal fastening pin to the Suunto 9 Peak that clicks the end of the strap in so that it doesn’t dangle free. The watch face has also been changed to showcase weekly training metrics and to inspire users to try new exercises.

Like Suunto’s other sports watches, the Suunto 9 Peak will integrate with the Suunto app for accessing exercise analytics, navigation and personal heat maps and these statistics can be viewed via your Android or Apple device.

The Suunto 9 Peak will come in two styles: A titanium and sapphire glass option in Granite Blue, Birch or White that carries an RRP of AU$1,200 and a glass and stainless steel option in Black or Moss Gray that has an RRP of AU$1000.

It’s available now from Amazon, Harvey Norman, Find Your Feet, Wild Earth and other participating retailers.