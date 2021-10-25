The best Aussie mobile phone plan deals in October 2021

Options to save on your phone plan this month

Credit: Dreamstime: Stevanovicigor

Carriers are using the traditional sales lull before Christmas to entice customers with deals on mobile plans, especially on plans with big monthly data caps. Consequently, October is shaping up to be a good month to dive in and save a few dollars. You can find some of the best deals available below, just follow the links to access them:

Telstra

Big data deal (Offer lasts until November 2, 2021)

For heavy data users Telstra is discounting its Upfront Mobile Extra Large Plan with 180GB data/month to AU$65/month for 12 months. This plan usually costs AU$115/month and reverts back after the 12-month deal period.

iPhone 13 trade-in deal (Offer lasts until November 2, 2021)

Telstra is also giving customers the opportunity to trade in their old phones to get up to AU$1,050 credit off the price of a new iPhone 13 handset.

Optus

Big data deal (Offer lasts until November 2, 2021)

Big data users can now get the Optus Plus Promo Plan with 500GB data for AU$65/month for the first 12 months, including 5G access for no extra cost. This plan usually costs AU$115/month and reverts back to this price after the deal period.

Vodafone

Big data deal (Offer lasts until November 17, 2021)

Vodafone’s big data deal is for its Ultra Plus Plan that has been discounted to AU$65/month for every month users stay connected. This plan includes unlimited data in Australia and the fastest speeds that the Vodafone network can deliver. This deal excludes SIM-only plans.

Circles.Life

Discount deals (Offers last until November 1, 2021)

Circles Life is offering discounts on its 30GB, 100GB and 160GB plans. See below:

The Circles.Life 30GB/month Plan is now AU$20/month (usually AU$25) for the first 3 months.

The Circles.Life 100GB/month Plan is now AU$35/month (usually AU$45) for the first 6 months.

The Circles.Life 160GB/month Plan is now AU$45/month (usually AU$55) for the first 6 months.

Felix Mobile

Discount deal (Offer lasts until November 3, 2021)

Felix Mobile is offering the first month’s fees free for customers who sign up to the carrier’s AU$35 SIM-only plan. This plan includes unlimited monthly data.

Amaysim

Discount deal (Offer lasts until October 31, 2021)

The company is offering AU$15 off monthly renewal fees for the first 3 monthly renewals of its $30 Unlimited Plan. This plan includes 30GB data/month.

Southern Phone

Discount deal on the company's Small Plan (Offer lasts until October 31, 2021)

Southern Phone is offering AU$2.50/month off the first 6 months for customers who sign up to its Small Plan. This plan includes 2GB of data.

Discount deal on the company's Large Plan (Offer lasts until October 31, 2021)



It's also offering AU$15/month off the plan fees for customers of its Large Plan. This plan usually costs AU$35/month and includes 40GB data.

Pennytel

AU$10 credit + 10% off deal (Offer lasts until October 31, 2021)

Across all of Pennytel's plans the carrier is offering AU$10 credit upon sign up and then 10 percent off ongoing monthly fees for the life of the plan.

Dodo

Discounts on Dodo's $20 and $30 SIM-only Plans (Offers last until October 31, 2021)

AU$5.20 off the first 3 months fees for its $20 plan and;

AU$5.20 off the first 3 months fees for its $30 plan.



